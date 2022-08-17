Gerresheimer and Zollner enter into a strategic partnership for electronically controlled medtech systems from a single source

Düsseldorf/Zandt (ots) - Gerresheimer AG and Zollner Elektronik AG are poolingtheir market-leading pharmaceutical and medical technology expertise under astrategic partnership. Starting immediately, they will offer pharmaceutical,healthcare and biotech companies their conceptual design, development andmanufacturing capacities for drug delivery and medical technology systems,including complete electronics, from one single source. Gerresheimer serves asthe central point of contact for customers. The market-leading partners combinethe expertise of Gerresheimer in innovative devices for the administration ofmedicines and medical technology systems with the globally establishedelectronics expertise of Zollner. Together they want to further develop theirexpertise in the healthcare sector and open up new markets.With this strategic partnership, Gerresheimer and Zollner are counting on theglobal trend toward electronic, digitally controllable and connected drugdelivery and diagnostic systems. These include insulin pens, inhalators, likefor people suffering with asthma, Point-of-Care systems and medicine pumps. Thedemand for medical and pharmaceutical devices with electronic components mostlyfor the treatment of chronic illnesses will significantly increase in comingyears. According to studies, the market for digital and connected solutions forthe treatment of diabetes alone is expected to grow to around EUR 11bn by 2025.Zollner Elektronik AG is one of the world's largest manufacturing serviceproviders for electronic and mechatronic components (Electronic ManufacturingServices or EMS). It generated revenues of around 1.9 billion Euros with justover 12,000 employees at 23 locations in Germany and abroad, 18.3% of that inthe area of Healthcare & Life Sciences."The future belongs to digital treatment support with electronic systems andconnected platforms," said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "Thepartnership with Zollner helps us provide our pharma customers with innovativeone-stop medtech solutions. For patients, using these solutions means bettertreatment and enhanced quality of life. At the same time, the healthcare systemalso benefits by way of permanently reduced treatment costs.""Digitalization of medical devices is advancing at a very fast tempo. AtZollner, we are happy to have found an ideal partner in Gerresheimer for theexpansion of our successful Healthcare & Life Sciences efforts", says MarkusAschenbrenner, Managing Board Member at Zollner. "Together we will expand accessto existing markets, exploit new growth markets and support our mutual customersalong the entire life cycle of the products."Zollner and Gerresheimer have collected much cooperation experience in numerousprojects. The electronics specialist in Zandt already supplies Duesseldorf-basedGerresheimer with components and assemblies for medicine pumps in Parkinson'stherapy. Gerresheimer and Zollner are now further developing this cooperationand will act as equal partners for the healthcare system of the future. Throughthe integration of concept design, development and manufacturing, the productsof both sides can be brought to market faster and more efficiently. Also gainedis permanent, secure access to electronic components. The cooperation initiallycovers the development of inhalers for chronic lung disease sufferers,autoinjectors, ophthalmology systems and drug pumps, as well as contractmanufacturing for these and similar devices.Contact:Ueli UtzingerGroup Senior Director of Communication & MarketingT +41 79 400 86 40mailto:ueli.utzinger@gerresheimer.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9072/5298794OTS: Gerresheimer AGISIN: DE000A0LD6E6

