Gerresheimer and Zollner enter into a strategic partnership for electronically controlled medtech systems from a single source

Düsseldorf/Zandt (ots) - Gerresheimer AG and Zollner Elektronik AG are pooling
their market-leading pharmaceutical and medical technology expertise under a
strategic partnership. Starting immediately, they will offer pharmaceutical,
healthcare and biotech companies their conceptual design, development and
manufacturing capacities for drug delivery and medical technology systems,
including complete electronics, from one single source. Gerresheimer serves as
the central point of contact for customers. The market-leading partners combine
the expertise of Gerresheimer in innovative devices for the administration of
medicines and medical technology systems with the globally established
electronics expertise of Zollner. Together they want to further develop their
expertise in the healthcare sector and open up new markets.

With this strategic partnership, Gerresheimer and Zollner are counting on the
global trend toward electronic, digitally controllable and connected drug
delivery and diagnostic systems. These include insulin pens, inhalators, like
for people suffering with asthma, Point-of-Care systems and medicine pumps. The
demand for medical and pharmaceutical devices with electronic components mostly
for the treatment of chronic illnesses will significantly increase in coming
years. According to studies, the market for digital and connected solutions for
the treatment of diabetes alone is expected to grow to around EUR 11bn by 2025.

Zollner Elektronik AG is one of the world's largest manufacturing service
providers for electronic and mechatronic components (Electronic Manufacturing
Services or EMS). It generated revenues of around 1.9 billion Euros with just
over 12,000 employees at 23 locations in Germany and abroad, 18.3% of that in
the area of Healthcare & Life Sciences.

"The future belongs to digital treatment support with electronic systems and
connected platforms," said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "The
partnership with Zollner helps us provide our pharma customers with innovative
one-stop medtech solutions. For patients, using these solutions means better
treatment and enhanced quality of life. At the same time, the healthcare system
also benefits by way of permanently reduced treatment costs."

"Digitalization of medical devices is advancing at a very fast tempo. At
Zollner, we are happy to have found an ideal partner in Gerresheimer for the
expansion of our successful Healthcare & Life Sciences efforts", says Markus
Aschenbrenner, Managing Board Member at Zollner. "Together we will expand access
to existing markets, exploit new growth markets and support our mutual customers
along the entire life cycle of the products."

Zollner and Gerresheimer have collected much cooperation experience in numerous
projects. The electronics specialist in Zandt already supplies Duesseldorf-based
Gerresheimer with components and assemblies for medicine pumps in Parkinson's
therapy. Gerresheimer and Zollner are now further developing this cooperation
and will act as equal partners for the healthcare system of the future. Through
the integration of concept design, development and manufacturing, the products
of both sides can be brought to market faster and more efficiently. Also gained
is permanent, secure access to electronic components. The cooperation initially
covers the development of inhalers for chronic lung disease sufferers,
autoinjectors, ophthalmology systems and drug pumps, as well as contract
manufacturing for these and similar devices.

Ueli Utzinger
Group Senior Director of Communication & Marketing
T +41 79 400 86 40
ueli.utzinger@gerresheimer.com

Die Gerresheimer Aktie an der Börse Tradegate hat ein Minus von -0,41 % auf 60,50EUR erreicht.



Wertpapier


