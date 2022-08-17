(PLX AI) – Lowe's Q2 sales USD 27,476 million vs. estimate USD 28,140 million.Q2 EPS USD 4.68 vs. estimate USD 4.59Q2 net income USD 2,992 millionThe company now expects full year 2022 total and comparable sales toward the bottom end of its outlook …

Lowe's Q2 Sales Miss Expectations; Now Sees Sales Outlook at Bottom End of Range

