ReNew ties-up US$ 1-billion ECB consortium loan for largest single-project funding in Indian RE sector

Gurugram, India (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Oversubscribed 1.4X, highlighting ReNew's strong financial profile

- Consortium of 12 international lenders, including seven first-time project

lenders to ReNew

- Largest renewable project with 1,300-MW capacity; unique project with

Round-the-Clock (RTC) power supply, battery-enabled hybrid capacity

- Single-largest project finance facility for single Indian renewable energy

project at highly competitive pricing



ReNew Energy Global plc ("ReNew" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RNW) (NASDAQ:

RNWWW), India's leading clean energy company, today announced that it has tied

up with 12 international lenders, led by Rabobank, for the largest External

Commercial Borrowings (ECB) project finance loan in the country's renewable

sector, for any single project.



