ReNew ties-up US$ 1-billion ECB consortium loan for largest single-project funding in Indian RE sector
Gurugram, India (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Oversubscribed 1.4X, highlighting ReNew's strong financial profile
- Consortium of 12 international lenders, including seven first-time project
lenders to ReNew
- Largest renewable project with 1,300-MW capacity; unique project with
Round-the-Clock (RTC) power supply, battery-enabled hybrid capacity
- Single-largest project finance facility for single Indian renewable energy
project at highly competitive pricing
ReNew Energy Global plc ("ReNew" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RNW) (NASDAQ:
RNWWW), India's leading clean energy company, today announced that it has tied
up with 12 international lenders, led by Rabobank, for the largest External
Commercial Borrowings (ECB) project finance loan in the country's renewable
sector, for any single project.
- Oversubscribed 1.4X, highlighting ReNew's strong financial profile
- Consortium of 12 international lenders, including seven first-time project
lenders to ReNew
- Largest renewable project with 1,300-MW capacity; unique project with
Round-the-Clock (RTC) power supply, battery-enabled hybrid capacity
- Single-largest project finance facility for single Indian renewable energy
project at highly competitive pricing
ReNew Energy Global plc ("ReNew" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RNW) (NASDAQ:
RNWWW), India's leading clean energy company, today announced that it has tied
up with 12 international lenders, led by Rabobank, for the largest External
Commercial Borrowings (ECB) project finance loan in the country's renewable
sector, for any single project.
As ReNew rapidly builds its total portfolio, this US$ 1-billion loan has been
tied up through a special purpose vehicle and will be deployed for its hybrid
Round-the-Clock (RTC) battery-enabled project. The interest rate, after hedging,
is expected to be lower than the Company's current average cost of debt on its
balance sheet. ReNew has signed a PPA with the Solar Energy Corporation of India
(SECI) for this project, which will see wind and solar farms set up across
Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra states.
Speaking on the ECB loan, Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman and CEO, ReNew, said:
"This loan-the single-largest project finance in India's renewable
sector-highlights the interest of global lenders in ReNew as it helps spearhead
India's historic clean energy shift and shows its continued ability to access
financing at much lower rates than several years ago, despite the current
volatility in the currency markets and a rising interest rate environment.
This also shows the financial community's faith in our growth plans, innovation,
project execution abilities, and sound monetary management. We will work harder
to build on this much-valued trust."
The RTC project will supply power day and night and compete against the baseload
of fossil-fuel energy providers, such as coal.
In April, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui", 8031.T-JP: Tokyo Stock Exchange), a
leading global general trading and investment firm, partnered with ReNew for
this RTC project where it took a 49% stake.
The project will provide power to SECI at the rate of INR2.90 per unit to begin
with, which will increase 3% annually for 15 years and then stabilise for the
remaining 10 years of the 25-year PPA.
This ECB loan follows ReNew's refinancing last month of its dollar-denominated
bonds with domestic borrowings, becoming the first Indian renewable company to
do so.
About ReNew
ReNew Power is one of the largest renewable energy Independent Power Producers
in India and globally. ReNew develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale
wind and solar energy projects, as well as hydro. ReNew has a gross total
portfolio of ~12.8 GW of renewable energy projects across India. To know more,
visit https://renewpower.in/ and follow us on LinkedIn (https://ind01.safelinks.
protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Frenew-pow
er%2F&data=05%7C01%7C%7C3f886708a4944a21dda708da6344a9d8%7C9df58381d80540c59ce9b
94ec70a870d%7C0%7C0%7C637931443801212243%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjA
wMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=r2En5J
lmY8wlWj25%2FiIjvahLQz1SskeNFkNdqreq1wk%3D&reserved=0) , Facebook (https://ind01
.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FReNewPow
erIndia&data=05%7C01%7C%7C3f886708a4944a21dda708da6344a9d8%7C9df58381d80540c59ce
9b94ec70a870d%7C0%7C0%7C637931443801212243%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wL
jAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=CmN8
XS%2FHZNBvzZlDNnO7zi%2FAXEPjRAadjENSBroURCQ%3D&reserved=0) , Twitter
(https://twitter.com/ReNew_Power) and Instagram (https://ind01.safelinks.protect
ion.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Frenew_power%2F&data=05%7C
01%7C%7C3f886708a4944a21dda708da6344a9d8%7C9df58381d80540c59ce9b94ec70a870d%7C0%
7C0%7C637931443801212243%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2l
uMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=G6kQ7CXgzjKt3R4KRI9RXz
%2FfDI4cNChh0be2bNG7FC4%3D&reserved=0) .
Press Enquiries
Kamil Zaheer
mailto:kamil.zaheer@renewpower.in
+ 919811538880
Shilpa Narani
mailto:Shilpa.narani@renewpower.in
+919999384233
Investor Enquiries
Nathan Judge
Anunay Shahi
mailto:ir@renewpower.in
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653741/ReNew_Power_New_Logo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161547/5299405
OTS: ReNew Energy Global PLC
tied up through a special purpose vehicle and will be deployed for its hybrid
Round-the-Clock (RTC) battery-enabled project. The interest rate, after hedging,
is expected to be lower than the Company's current average cost of debt on its
balance sheet. ReNew has signed a PPA with the Solar Energy Corporation of India
(SECI) for this project, which will see wind and solar farms set up across
Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra states.
Speaking on the ECB loan, Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman and CEO, ReNew, said:
"This loan-the single-largest project finance in India's renewable
sector-highlights the interest of global lenders in ReNew as it helps spearhead
India's historic clean energy shift and shows its continued ability to access
financing at much lower rates than several years ago, despite the current
volatility in the currency markets and a rising interest rate environment.
This also shows the financial community's faith in our growth plans, innovation,
project execution abilities, and sound monetary management. We will work harder
to build on this much-valued trust."
The RTC project will supply power day and night and compete against the baseload
of fossil-fuel energy providers, such as coal.
In April, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui", 8031.T-JP: Tokyo Stock Exchange), a
leading global general trading and investment firm, partnered with ReNew for
this RTC project where it took a 49% stake.
The project will provide power to SECI at the rate of INR2.90 per unit to begin
with, which will increase 3% annually for 15 years and then stabilise for the
remaining 10 years of the 25-year PPA.
This ECB loan follows ReNew's refinancing last month of its dollar-denominated
bonds with domestic borrowings, becoming the first Indian renewable company to
do so.
About ReNew
ReNew Power is one of the largest renewable energy Independent Power Producers
in India and globally. ReNew develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale
wind and solar energy projects, as well as hydro. ReNew has a gross total
portfolio of ~12.8 GW of renewable energy projects across India. To know more,
visit https://renewpower.in/ and follow us on LinkedIn (https://ind01.safelinks.
protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Frenew-pow
er%2F&data=05%7C01%7C%7C3f886708a4944a21dda708da6344a9d8%7C9df58381d80540c59ce9b
94ec70a870d%7C0%7C0%7C637931443801212243%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjA
wMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=r2En5J
lmY8wlWj25%2FiIjvahLQz1SskeNFkNdqreq1wk%3D&reserved=0) , Facebook (https://ind01
.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FReNewPow
erIndia&data=05%7C01%7C%7C3f886708a4944a21dda708da6344a9d8%7C9df58381d80540c59ce
9b94ec70a870d%7C0%7C0%7C637931443801212243%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wL
jAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=CmN8
XS%2FHZNBvzZlDNnO7zi%2FAXEPjRAadjENSBroURCQ%3D&reserved=0) , Twitter
(https://twitter.com/ReNew_Power) and Instagram (https://ind01.safelinks.protect
ion.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Frenew_power%2F&data=05%7C
01%7C%7C3f886708a4944a21dda708da6344a9d8%7C9df58381d80540c59ce9b94ec70a870d%7C0%
7C0%7C637931443801212243%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2l
uMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=G6kQ7CXgzjKt3R4KRI9RXz
%2FfDI4cNChh0be2bNG7FC4%3D&reserved=0) .
Press Enquiries
Kamil Zaheer
mailto:kamil.zaheer@renewpower.in
+ 919811538880
Shilpa Narani
mailto:Shilpa.narani@renewpower.in
+919999384233
Investor Enquiries
Nathan Judge
Anunay Shahi
mailto:ir@renewpower.in
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653741/ReNew_Power_New_Logo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161547/5299405
OTS: ReNew Energy Global PLC
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 15 | 0 |