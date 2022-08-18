Embracer Q1 EBITDA SEK 702 Million vs. Estimate SEK 1,974 Million
(PLX AI) – Embracer Q1 revenue SEK 7,118 million vs. estimate SEK 7,200 million.Q1 EBIT SEK -398 millionQ1 operational EBIT SEK 1,322 millionQ1 adjusted EBIT margin 19%Q1 EBITDA margin 10%
