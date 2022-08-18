Nilfisk Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected; Guidance Unchanged
- (PLX AI) – Nilfisk Q2 revenue EUR 272 million vs. estimate EUR 249 million.
- Q2 organic growth 2.8%
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 34.5 million vs. estimate EUR 31.5 million
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA margin 12.7%
- Q2 gross margin 38.8%
- Nilfisk expects about EUR 10-12 million of revenue to be delayed from Q2 2022 to H2 2022 as a consequence of the tornado at the US Distribution Center
