Nilfisk Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected; Guidance Unchanged

(PLX AI) – Nilfisk Q2 revenue EUR 272 million vs. estimate EUR 249 million.Q2 organic growth 2.8%Q2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 34.5 million vs. estimate EUR 31.5 millionQ2 adjusted EBITDA margin 12.7%Q2 gross margin 38.8%Nilfisk expects about EUR 10-12 …

  • (PLX AI) – Nilfisk Q2 revenue EUR 272 million vs. estimate EUR 249 million.
  • Q2 organic growth 2.8%
  • Q2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 34.5 million vs. estimate EUR 31.5 million
  • Q2 adjusted EBITDA margin 12.7%
  • Q2 gross margin 38.8%
  • Nilfisk expects about EUR 10-12 million of revenue to be delayed from Q2 2022 to H2 2022 as a consequence of the tornado at the US Distribution Center
Autor: PLX AI
