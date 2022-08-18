checkAd

Nibe H1 Earnings Beat Expectations; Optimistic for Rest of Year

  • (PLX AI) – Nibe half year sales SEK 18,405 million vs. estimate SEK 18,113 million.
  • half year EPS SEK 0.93
  • half year EBIT SEK 2,510 million vs. estimate SEK 2,231 million
  • half year EBIT margin 13.6%
  • CEO says uncertainty relating to sub-suppliers will most probably be a cause for concern for the remainder of the year but remain cautiously optimistic about performance this year
PLX AI
