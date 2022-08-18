(PLX AI) – Nibe half year sales SEK 18,405 million vs. estimate SEK 18,113 million.half year EPS SEK 0.93half year EBIT SEK 2,510 million vs. estimate SEK 2,231 millionhalf year EBIT margin 13.6%CEO says uncertainty relating to sub-suppliers will …

Nibe H1 Earnings Beat Expectations; Optimistic for Rest of Year

