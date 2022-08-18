Telenor Slips as BofA Downgrades on Negative EBITDA Momentum
(PLX AI) – Telenor shares slipped in early trading after analysts at Bank of America downgraded their recommendation to neutral from buy. Price target cut to NOK 136 from NOK 145Telenor faces short-term risks and pressures, and is likely to see …
- Price target cut to NOK 136 from NOK 145
- Telenor faces short-term risks and pressures, and is likely to see negative EBITDA momentum in coming quarters, BofA said
- Prefer Tele2 as a clean Nordic play: BofA
