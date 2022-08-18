Norden Soars 13% as Earnings Crush Consensus, Shareholders Get Increased Distributions
(PLX AI) – Norden shares soared 13% in Copenhagen after the company posted much better than expected second-quarter earnings and lifted shareholders distributions. Profits were 25% better than expected, with net income at the highest level in nearly …
- Profits were 25% better than expected, with net income at the highest level in nearly 15 years
- The shipper is paying a DKK 30 per share interim dividend and starts a USD 40 million share buyback
- The combined dividend plus buyback adds up to 10% yield, SEB said
