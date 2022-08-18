HusCompagniet Falls After Earnings Miss, Guidance Cut
- (PLX AI) – HusCompagniet shares fell more than 2% in early trading after the company reported earnings below expectations and cut its full-year guidance.
- Q2 revenue DKK 1,094 million vs. estimate DKK 1,255 million, while Q2 EBITDA DKK 76 million vs. estimate DKK 104 million
- The company cut its outlook for revenue, EBITDA and EBIT for the year
- The downgrade of sales expectations for 2022 to 1,100–1,400 houses from previously 1,700-2,100 houses was the main disappointment and should trigger a share price reaction of at least -6% in a flat market, Carnegie said
