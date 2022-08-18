Volkswagen to Supply Mahindra with MEB Electric Components for SUV
(PLX AI) – Mahindra and Volkswagen Explore Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Electrification of Indian Automotive Market. Volkswagen and Mahindra sign Term Sheet on supply of MEB Electric Components for Mahindra’s new Electric SUV familyBoth …
- (PLX AI) – Mahindra and Volkswagen Explore Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Electrification of Indian Automotive Market.
- Volkswagen and Mahindra sign Term Sheet on supply of MEB Electric Components for Mahindra’s new Electric SUV family
- Both companies will explore further potential opportunities for collaboration in India in the field of e-mobility, including Vehicle Projects, Charging and Energy Solutions and Cell Manufacturing
- Volkswagen says is well on track to unlock the full potential of its platform business as part of the NEW AUTO strategy
- The final supply agreement will be negotiated by the end of 2022
