Grünenthal starts Phase III trials for resiniferatoxin in osteoarthritis-related pain

Grünenthal announced today that the company has enrolled the first patient in

its global clinical Phase III programme for resiniferatoxin (RTX).





RTX is a highly potent Transient Receptor Potential Vanilloid 1 (TRPV1) agonist,with a well-validated mechanism of action. The discovery of TRPV1 was awardedthe Nobel Prize of Physiology or Medicine in 2021. If approved, resiniferatoxinmay provide patients with long-lasting pain relief with a favourable safetyprofile. Grünenthal's Phase III programme will include more than 1800 patientswith knee osteoarthritis who have exhausted available treatment options andstill suffer from moderate to severe pain. Grünenthal will conduct three trialsacross approximately 200 sites across Europe, the US, Latin America, SouthAfrica and Japan to investigate the efficacy and safety of intra-articularinjections of RTX in adults. The efficacy endpoints observed in the trialsmainly focus on an improvement in the pain and physical function score in theWestern Ontario and McMaster Universities (WOMAC) osteoarthritis index frombaseline up to 52 weeks. Upon completion, the Phase III programme is intended toenable marketing approval for RTX in the EU, the US, and Japan. Grünenthal aimsto submit a new drug application in 2024, leading to a potential market entry ofRTX in 2025."More than 300 million patients suffer from osteoarthritis1, a progressivedisease that currently cannot be cured. They often experience debilitating painas a result of their condition", says Jan Adams, Chief Scientific OfficerGrünenthal. "We strive to provide these patients with a non-opioid treatmentoption that combines long-lasting pain relief with a functional improvement ofthe affected joints.""The global osteoarthritis market is expected to grow to approximately $ 11.0billion in 2025 [2]", says Gabriel Baertschi, Chief Executive Officer,Grünenthal. "Patients are in need for innovative treatment options with betterefficacy than current treatments, and without the side-effects of opioids."