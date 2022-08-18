Grünenthal starts Phase III trials for resiniferatoxin in osteoarthritis-related pain
Aachen, Germany (ots) -
- Global Phase III programme to enable marketing authorisation in the EU, the US
and Japan for an innovative non-opioid investigational medicine.
- The programme will be conducted across approx. 200 study sites and include
more than 1800 patients suffering from pain associated with osteoarthritis.
- Globally, more than 300 million patients suffer from osteoarthritis[1]. The
global osteoarthritis market is expected to grow to approximately $11.0
billion in 2025[2].
Grünenthal announced today that the company has enrolled the first patient in
its global clinical Phase III programme for resiniferatoxin (RTX).
- Global Phase III programme to enable marketing authorisation in the EU, the US
and Japan for an innovative non-opioid investigational medicine.
- The programme will be conducted across approx. 200 study sites and include
more than 1800 patients suffering from pain associated with osteoarthritis.
- Globally, more than 300 million patients suffer from osteoarthritis[1]. The
global osteoarthritis market is expected to grow to approximately $11.0
billion in 2025[2].
Grünenthal announced today that the company has enrolled the first patient in
its global clinical Phase III programme for resiniferatoxin (RTX).
RTX is a highly potent Transient Receptor Potential Vanilloid 1 (TRPV1) agonist,
with a well-validated mechanism of action. The discovery of TRPV1 was awarded
the Nobel Prize of Physiology or Medicine in 2021. If approved, resiniferatoxin
may provide patients with long-lasting pain relief with a favourable safety
profile. Grünenthal's Phase III programme will include more than 1800 patients
with knee osteoarthritis who have exhausted available treatment options and
still suffer from moderate to severe pain. Grünenthal will conduct three trials
across approximately 200 sites across Europe, the US, Latin America, South
Africa and Japan to investigate the efficacy and safety of intra-articular
injections of RTX in adults. The efficacy endpoints observed in the trials
mainly focus on an improvement in the pain and physical function score in the
Western Ontario and McMaster Universities (WOMAC) osteoarthritis index from
baseline up to 52 weeks. Upon completion, the Phase III programme is intended to
enable marketing approval for RTX in the EU, the US, and Japan. Grünenthal aims
to submit a new drug application in 2024, leading to a potential market entry of
RTX in 2025.
"More than 300 million patients suffer from osteoarthritis1, a progressive
disease that currently cannot be cured. They often experience debilitating pain
as a result of their condition", says Jan Adams, Chief Scientific Officer
Grünenthal. "We strive to provide these patients with a non-opioid treatment
option that combines long-lasting pain relief with a functional improvement of
the affected joints."
"The global osteoarthritis market is expected to grow to approximately $ 11.0
billion in 2025 [2]", says Gabriel Baertschi, Chief Executive Officer,
Grünenthal. "Patients are in need for innovative treatment options with better
efficacy than current treatments, and without the side-effects of opioids."
with a well-validated mechanism of action. The discovery of TRPV1 was awarded
the Nobel Prize of Physiology or Medicine in 2021. If approved, resiniferatoxin
may provide patients with long-lasting pain relief with a favourable safety
profile. Grünenthal's Phase III programme will include more than 1800 patients
with knee osteoarthritis who have exhausted available treatment options and
still suffer from moderate to severe pain. Grünenthal will conduct three trials
across approximately 200 sites across Europe, the US, Latin America, South
Africa and Japan to investigate the efficacy and safety of intra-articular
injections of RTX in adults. The efficacy endpoints observed in the trials
mainly focus on an improvement in the pain and physical function score in the
Western Ontario and McMaster Universities (WOMAC) osteoarthritis index from
baseline up to 52 weeks. Upon completion, the Phase III programme is intended to
enable marketing approval for RTX in the EU, the US, and Japan. Grünenthal aims
to submit a new drug application in 2024, leading to a potential market entry of
RTX in 2025.
"More than 300 million patients suffer from osteoarthritis1, a progressive
disease that currently cannot be cured. They often experience debilitating pain
as a result of their condition", says Jan Adams, Chief Scientific Officer
Grünenthal. "We strive to provide these patients with a non-opioid treatment
option that combines long-lasting pain relief with a functional improvement of
the affected joints."
"The global osteoarthritis market is expected to grow to approximately $ 11.0
billion in 2025 [2]", says Gabriel Baertschi, Chief Executive Officer,
Grünenthal. "Patients are in need for innovative treatment options with better
efficacy than current treatments, and without the side-effects of opioids."
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 33 | 0 |