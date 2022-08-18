checkAd

Grünenthal starts Phase III trials for resiniferatoxin in osteoarthritis-related pain

Aachen, Germany (ots) -

- Global Phase III programme to enable marketing authorisation in the EU, the US
and Japan for an innovative non-opioid investigational medicine.
- The programme will be conducted across approx. 200 study sites and include
more than 1800 patients suffering from pain associated with osteoarthritis.
- Globally, more than 300 million patients suffer from osteoarthritis[1]. The
global osteoarthritis market is expected to grow to approximately $11.0
billion in 2025[2].

Grünenthal announced today that the company has enrolled the first patient in
its global clinical Phase III programme for resiniferatoxin (RTX).

RTX is a highly potent Transient Receptor Potential Vanilloid 1 (TRPV1) agonist,
with a well-validated mechanism of action. The discovery of TRPV1 was awarded
the Nobel Prize of Physiology or Medicine in 2021. If approved, resiniferatoxin
may provide patients with long-lasting pain relief with a favourable safety
profile. Grünenthal's Phase III programme will include more than 1800 patients
with knee osteoarthritis who have exhausted available treatment options and
still suffer from moderate to severe pain. Grünenthal will conduct three trials
across approximately 200 sites across Europe, the US, Latin America, South
Africa and Japan to investigate the efficacy and safety of intra-articular
injections of RTX in adults. The efficacy endpoints observed in the trials
mainly focus on an improvement in the pain and physical function score in the
Western Ontario and McMaster Universities (WOMAC) osteoarthritis index from
baseline up to 52 weeks. Upon completion, the Phase III programme is intended to
enable marketing approval for RTX in the EU, the US, and Japan. Grünenthal aims
to submit a new drug application in 2024, leading to a potential market entry of
RTX in 2025.

"More than 300 million patients suffer from osteoarthritis1, a progressive
disease that currently cannot be cured. They often experience debilitating pain
as a result of their condition", says Jan Adams, Chief Scientific Officer
Grünenthal. "We strive to provide these patients with a non-opioid treatment
option that combines long-lasting pain relief with a functional improvement of
the affected joints."

"The global osteoarthritis market is expected to grow to approximately $ 11.0
billion in 2025 [2]", says Gabriel Baertschi, Chief Executive Officer,
Grünenthal. "Patients are in need for innovative treatment options with better
efficacy than current treatments, and without the side-effects of opioids."
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  33   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Grünenthal starts Phase III trials for resiniferatoxin in osteoarthritis-related pain - Global Phase III programme to enable marketing authorisation in the EU, the US and Japan for an innovative non-opioid investigational medicine. - The programme will be conducted across approx. 200 study sites and include more than 1800 …

Nachrichten des Autors

UBM entwickelt mit dem "Timber Peak" das erste Holz-Hybrid-Hochhaus in Mainz
163 Leser
FountainCap gewinnt die Auszeichnung "Asset Management Company of the Year"
134 Leser
ReNew ties-up US$ 1-billion ECB consortium loan for largest single-project funding in Indian RE ...
108 Leser
Stazioni di ricarica KEBA a zero emissioni ora anche per l'hypercar italiana Fulminea da 1,5MW ...
106 Leser
5G-ACIA, Fraunhofer IPT und Ericsson zeigen auf der ACHEMA 2022 ein privates 5G-Live-Netz für ...
103 Leser
Im Zuge der Unternehmernachfolge wird Sebastian Fornefeld zum neuen Geschäftsführer der ...
100 Leser
Digitallabore deutscher Unternehmen kämpfen gegen Inflation / Kaum neue Geschäftsmodelle ...
100 Leser
Frieren für den Frieden? / Aufgrund stockender Lieferungen wird Brennstoff knapp / Welche ...
100 Leser
GIGABYTE veranstaltet globale Kampagne "AERO 16 Relay Challenge" mit farbgetreuen Laptops ...
90 Leser
JBS BENENNT NEUEN CHIEF ETHICS & COMPLIANCE OFFICER
83 Leser
Die AMADEUS Group erklärt: Energieeffizienz für Gewerbeimmobilien
419 Leser
Untersuchung von WalkMe zeigt: Die Unfähigkeit, digitale Tools umfassend zu nutzen, hat DACH-Unternehmen letztes Jahr im ...
268 Leser
Angebots-Boom für Kaufimmobilien (FOTO)
253 Leser
Boom and Bust, Kommentar zu Siemens von Michael Flämig
246 Leser
Franke Gruppe - Peter Revesz wird neuer CEO von Franke Foodservice Systems / Veränderung in ...
232 Leser
Erfolgreiche, erste Finanzierungsrunde: Das Start-Up MissPompadour erhält siebenstelliges Investment von FURE Capital (FOTO)
226 Leser
Beschäftigte im Verarbeitenden Gewerbe im Juni 2022: +0,8 % zum Vorjahresmonat / Zahl der Beschäftigten steigt im sechsten Monat in Folge zum ...
221 Leser
200 300 Promovierende an deutschen Hochschulen im Jahr 2021
221 Leser
Reinhold Würth: Ukraine-Krieg ist größte Krise meines Unternehmerlebens (FOTO)
214 Leser
Gasumlage: Flüssiggas-Kunden nicht betroffen (FOTO)
212 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
778 Leser
Adler Group: Bafin stellt falsche Bilanz bei Adler Real Estate fest / Dr. Stoll & Sauer sieht Investment der ...
689 Leser
KOMOJU-ZAHLUNGSPLATTFORM UNTERSTÜTZT DEN START VON STEAM DECK IN ASIEN
636 Leser
Tourismus in Deutschland im Juni 2022: Übernachtungen um mehr als die Hälfte im Vergleich zum Vorjahresmonat gestiegen / ...
561 Leser
Zalando, Adidas, Olymp & Co. haben keine Ausrede mehr: Die Clean Clothes Campaign hat ausgerechnet, was Textilarbeiterinnen und -arbeiter in Osteuropa und ...
512 Leser
MSP Medien Systempartner erweitertet Geschäftsführung: Heike Friedrichs zur Geschäftsführerin bestellt
453 Leser
Liminal BioSciences meldet Finanzergebnisse und Geschäftsergebnisse für das zweite ...
452 Leser
Häufige Fragen der Bürgerinnen und Bürger zum Zensus 2022
430 Leser
4,2 % weniger beantragte Regelinsolvenzen im Juli 2022 als im Vormonat
429 Leser
ATTWOOD IMPORT EXPORT PRÄSENTIERT DEN VECHAINTHOR-BLOCKCHAIN-SICHERHEITSAUFKLEBER, DER DIE ...
421 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
2854 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
1590 Leser
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
1533 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
1277 Leser
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
1105 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
980 Leser
Fachkräftemangel in den MINT-Berufen - Das können Unternehmen und Politik tun (AUDIO)
948 Leser
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
906 Leser
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)
898 Leser
Immobilienpreise und Bauzinsen steigen: Dennoch lohnt sich Wohneigentum - Wüstenrot informiert
883 Leser