Rockwool Extends Losses, Down 7% as Surging Energy Prices Lead to Guidance Cut

(PLX AI) – Rockwool shares fell more than 7% after the company cut its full year EBIT margin guidance in the face of higher energy prices.The company's Q2 sales and EBIT were actually higher than market estimates, but EBIT margin outlook was cut to …

  • (PLX AI) – Rockwool shares fell more than 7% after the company cut its full year EBIT margin guidance in the face of higher energy prices.
  • The company's Q2 sales and EBIT were actually higher than market estimates, but EBIT margin outlook was cut to 10-12% for the year from 13% previously
  • Consensus was at 12.7%
  • This will undoubtedly lead to negative estimate revisions, but the real question is whether Rockwool can continue to increase prices to compensate for the accelerated inflation, analysts at SEB said
