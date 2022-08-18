Klarpay AG adds 70+ Currencies to enable Cross-Border International Payments
Zug, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Klarpay AG (https://www.klarpay.com/) has
completed another milestone with the integration of Visa's B2B Connect product
to its services. This latest achievement enables Klarpay's business customers to
perform cross-currency outbound payments
(https://www.klarpay.com/cross-border-payments) from Klarpay accounts to 90+
countries and 70+ currencies via its Dashboard and APIs.
Swiss fintech Klarpay AG (https://www.klarpay.com/) has launched a cross-border
business payment solution that can be managed via its payments dashboard or via
a single API integration, reducing merchant clients' costs and speeding up their
cross-border payments. This flexible cross-border business payment solution
allows Klarpay clients to enter the global economy through secure international
payments at a reduced cost as it provides seamless, efficient, and predictable
payments across many markets.
completed another milestone with the integration of Visa's B2B Connect product
to its services. This latest achievement enables Klarpay's business customers to
perform cross-currency outbound payments
(https://www.klarpay.com/cross-border-payments) from Klarpay accounts to 90+
countries and 70+ currencies via its Dashboard and APIs.
Swiss fintech Klarpay AG (https://www.klarpay.com/) has launched a cross-border
business payment solution that can be managed via its payments dashboard or via
a single API integration, reducing merchant clients' costs and speeding up their
cross-border payments. This flexible cross-border business payment solution
allows Klarpay clients to enter the global economy through secure international
payments at a reduced cost as it provides seamless, efficient, and predictable
payments across many markets.
"The ability to make and receive payments quickly and securely is crucial for
businesses of all sizes, especially in today's rapidly evolving online industry.
Klarpay's business customers can now benefit from a wide network when making
efficient, fast, cost-effective, and secure cross-border international
payments." says Martynas Bieliauskas, Klarpay CEO.
Klarpay provides a single connection through which to transact across the globe
so that businesses can transfer money directly to a recipient's bank account. At
the same time, it provides businesses with full visibility with regards to fees
incurred, applicable exchange rates, as well as when funds would be delivered
from the outset.
About Klarpay AG. Klarpay AG is a leading fintech company offering online
businesses access to multi-currency IBAN accounts, global payment acceptance,
and digital disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed fintech company
to work exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and social media
influencers, Klarpay seeks to empower digital businesses through borderless,
scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions. Founded in 2019,
Klarpay AG is a deposit-taking financial institution authorised and regulated by
the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) under the Swiss Federal
Banking Act, Article 1b.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1853303/Klarpay_Logo.jpg
Media contact: http://www.klarpay.com/
mailto:marketing@klarpay.com
Contact:
+41 41 552 0093
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163173/5300339
OTS: Klarpay AG
businesses of all sizes, especially in today's rapidly evolving online industry.
Klarpay's business customers can now benefit from a wide network when making
efficient, fast, cost-effective, and secure cross-border international
payments." says Martynas Bieliauskas, Klarpay CEO.
Klarpay provides a single connection through which to transact across the globe
so that businesses can transfer money directly to a recipient's bank account. At
the same time, it provides businesses with full visibility with regards to fees
incurred, applicable exchange rates, as well as when funds would be delivered
from the outset.
About Klarpay AG. Klarpay AG is a leading fintech company offering online
businesses access to multi-currency IBAN accounts, global payment acceptance,
and digital disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed fintech company
to work exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and social media
influencers, Klarpay seeks to empower digital businesses through borderless,
scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions. Founded in 2019,
Klarpay AG is a deposit-taking financial institution authorised and regulated by
the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) under the Swiss Federal
Banking Act, Article 1b.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1853303/Klarpay_Logo.jpg
Media contact: http://www.klarpay.com/
mailto:marketing@klarpay.com
Contact:
+41 41 552 0093
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163173/5300339
OTS: Klarpay AG
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 23 | 0 |