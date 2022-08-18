Klarpay AG adds 70+ Currencies to enable Cross-Border International Payments

Zug, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Klarpay AG (https://www.klarpay.com/) has

completed another milestone with the integration of Visa's B2B Connect product

to its services. This latest achievement enables Klarpay's business customers to

perform cross-currency outbound payments

(https://www.klarpay.com/cross-border-payments) from Klarpay accounts to 90+

countries and 70+ currencies via its Dashboard and APIs.



Swiss fintech Klarpay AG (https://www.klarpay.com/) has launched a cross-border

business payment solution that can be managed via its payments dashboard or via

a single API integration, reducing merchant clients' costs and speeding up their

cross-border payments. This flexible cross-border business payment solution

allows Klarpay clients to enter the global economy through secure international

payments at a reduced cost as it provides seamless, efficient, and predictable

payments across many markets.



