EMMA WATSON TO FRONT PRADA'S NEW WOMEN'S FRAGRANCE CAMPAIGN

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Prada announces today that actor, activist and UN Women
Goodwill Ambassador Emma Watson will front the new soon-to-be-revealed women's
fragrance, launching worldwide from August 22nd. Watson, in her first
collaboration with the brand, makes her directorial debut for the creation of
the fragrance's film short and is captured by photographer Harley Weir for the
print campaign.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9075351-emma-watson-to-front-pradas-new-women
s-fragrance-campaign/

With razor-sharp intelligence, dynamic elegance and an authentic
multi-dimensionality, Watson is the embodiment of Prada's disruptive new women's
fragrance, rewriting the codes of femininity on a perpetual self-evolution that
is never the same, yet always genuine to her.

Deeply connected to an engaged generation vocal about change and empowerment,
Watson is a woman impossible to frame, wielding her influence in a way that
inspires and motivates audiences of all ages and genders: the embodiment of the
disruptive, encompassing spirit of Prada's new fragrance for women.

"Prada has always gone beyond traditional models and archetypes of conceived
beauty and is famous for a femininity that challenges conventions. It's a
pleasure to create a campaign and represent a fragrance with such a profound
philosophical concept and sustainability initiatives in a way that feels
genuinely real and relevant." - Emma Watson, Actor and Activist

"Emma Watson possesses an empowered elegance and a mindful, engaged spirit,
determined for positive evolution - the perfect embodiment of Prada's new
feminine fragrance. Her sprawling body of work, from acting to activism, is
beyond inspirational, each a signifier of her authenticity and ability to
inspire emotion and speak to a young, engaged generation who demand
authenticity." - Yann Andrea, Prada Beauty International General Manager

Prada Beauty is working with Emma Watson and Good On You to improve its
sustainability, ethical and disclosure practices.

