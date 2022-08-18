ReNew Power Announces Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 (Q1 FY23), ended June 30, 2022
Gurugram, India (ots/PRNewswire) - ReNew Energy Global Plc ("ReNew" or "the
Company") (Nasdaq: RNW, RNWWW), India's leading renewable energy company in
terms of total commissioned capacity, today announced its consolidated results
for Q1 FY23 ended June 30, 2022.
Operating Highlights:
Notes:
(1) This press release contains translations of certain Indian rupee amounts
