ReNew Power Announces Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 (Q1 FY23), ended June 30, 2022

Gurugram, India (ots/PRNewswire) - ReNew Energy Global Plc ("ReNew" or "the
Company") (Nasdaq: RNW, RNWWW), India's leading renewable energy company in
terms of total commissioned capacity, today announced its consolidated results
for Q1 FY23 ended June 30, 2022.

Operating Highlights:

- As of June 30, 2022, the Company's portfolio consisted of 12.9 GWs, a 30.3%
increase year on year, of which 7.6 GWs are commissioned and 5.3 GWs are
committed. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company signed an
additional ~0.3 GWs of PPAs bringing the Company's total portfolio to 13.2 GWs
currently.
- Total Income (or total revenue) for Q1 FY23 was INR 25,007 million (US$ 316
million), an increase of 48.8% over Q1 FY22.
- Adjusted EBITDA(2) for Q1 FY23 was INR 20,157 million (US$ 255 million), an
increase of 49.7% over Q1 FY22.
- Net loss for Q1 FY23 was INR 104 million (US$ 1 million) compared to a net
profit of INR 425 million (US$ 5 million) for Q1 FY22. The net loss includes a
one-time expense for debt premium and the impact of a reclassification of a
hedge loss from the Balance Sheet of INR 2,531 million (US$ 32 million) for
the refinancing of USD bonds with lower cost rupee debt.
- Cash Flow to equity(2) ("CFe") for Q1 FY23 was INR 14,562 million (US$ 184
million), an increase of 104.0% over Q1 FY22.

Note: the translation of Indian rupees into U.S. dollars has been made at INR
79.02 to US$ 1.00. See note 1 for more information.

FY 23 Guidance

The Company is reiterating its Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per share, Cash
Flow to equity and Cash Flow to equity per share guidance for FY23:

Financial Year Adjusted Adjusted Cash Flow Cash Flow to
EBITDA EBITDA/share to Equity equity/share

FY23 INR 66,000 INR 156 - INR 163 INR 21,000 INR 50 - INR 54
- INR - INR
69,000 22,700
million million


Form 6-K containing financial statements and discussion of financial results has
been filed with the SEC and can be accessed at http://www.sec.gov/

Webcast and Conference Call Information

A conference call has been scheduled to discuss the earnings results at 8:30 AM
EDT (6:00 PM IST) on August 19, 2022. The conference call can be accessed live
at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qb3qf6a7 or by phone (toll-free) by
dialing:

US / Canada: (+1) 855 881 1339

UK: (+44) 0800 051 8245

India: (+91) 0008 0010 08443

Singapore: (+65) 800 101 2785

Japan: (+81) 005 3116 1281

Rest of the world: (+61) 7 3145 4010 (toll)

An audio replay will be available following the call on our investor relations
website at https://investor.renewpower.in/news-events/events

Notes:

(1) This press release contains translations of certain Indian rupee amounts
