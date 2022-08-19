checkAd

FLSmidth Q2 Earnings Much Better Than Expected; Revenue Guidance Raised

(PLX AI) – FLSmidth Q2 orders DKK 5,901 million vs. estimate DKK 5,235 million.Q2 revenue DKK 5,027 million vs. estimate DKK 4,561 millionQ2 EBITA DKK 307 million vs. estimate DKK 245 millionQ2 EBITA margin 6.1% vs. estimate 5.4%Outlook FY revenue …

  • (PLX AI) – FLSmidth Q2 orders DKK 5,901 million vs. estimate DKK 5,235 million.
  • Q2 revenue DKK 5,027 million vs. estimate DKK 4,561 million
  • Q2 EBITA DKK 307 million vs. estimate DKK 245 million
  • Q2 EBITA margin 6.1% vs. estimate 5.4%
  • Outlook FY revenue DKK 18,500-20,000 million, up from DKK 17,500-19,000 million previously
  • Outlook FY EBITA margin unchanged at 6-7%
  • Guidance for Mining revenue and Cement EBITA margin raised as well
  • The Mining EBITA margin is, as previously communicated, expected to remain in the lower end of the guidance range due to the impact from our Russian business, the company said
