(PLX AI) – FLSmidth Q2 orders DKK 5,901 million vs. estimate DKK 5,235 million.Q2 revenue DKK 5,027 million vs. estimate DKK 4,561 millionQ2 EBITA DKK 307 million vs. estimate DKK 245 millionQ2 EBITA margin 6.1% vs. estimate 5.4%Outlook FY revenue …

FLSmidth Q2 Earnings Much Better Than Expected; Revenue Guidance Raised

