Maersk Drilling Keeps Guidance Unchanged After H1 Earnings Report
(PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling half year revenue USD 532 million.half year adjusted free cash flow USD 41 millionhalf year adjusted EBITDA USD 95 millionhalf year capex USD 67 millionOutlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 210-250 millionhalf year free cash flow …
- (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling half year revenue USD 532 million.
- half year adjusted free cash flow USD 41 million
- half year adjusted EBITDA USD 95 million
- half year capex USD 67 million
- Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 210-250 million
- half year free cash flow USD -50 million
- Outlook FY capex USD 120-140 million
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0