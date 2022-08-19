checkAd

FLSmidth Jumps 5% After Earnings Beat, Guidance Raise

(PLX AI) – FLSmidth shares rose more than 5% at the open after quarterly earnings beat expectations and the company raised its guidance for full-year revenue. FLSmidth Q2 orders, revenue and EBITA all significantly beat consensusOutlook FY revenue …

  • (PLX AI) – FLSmidth shares rose more than 5% at the open after quarterly earnings beat expectations and the company raised its guidance for full-year revenue.
  • FLSmidth Q2 orders, revenue and EBITA all significantly beat consensus
  • Outlook FY revenue DKK 18,500-20,000 million, up from DKK 17,500-19,000 million previously
  • FLSmidth delivered a strong report, with better-than-expected results across the board, analysts at SEB said
  • Mining in particular delivered a significant beat, but Cement also came in above expectations: SEB
  • FLSmidth guidance implies a FY EBITA of DKK 1,250 million, which is up to 5% above consensus before the report, Carnegie analysts said
  • The company's focus on higher margins and lower risk is appealing: Carnegie


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

FLSmidth Jumps 5% After Earnings Beat, Guidance Raise (PLX AI) – FLSmidth shares rose more than 5% at the open after quarterly earnings beat expectations and the company raised its guidance for full-year revenue. FLSmidth Q2 orders, revenue and EBITA all significantly beat consensusOutlook FY revenue …

Nachrichten des Autors

Volkswagen to Supply Mahindra with MEB Electric Components for SUV
100 Leser
Rockwool Extends Losses, Down 7% as Surging Energy Prices Lead to Guidance Cut
82 Leser
AMAT Earnings, Guidance Better Than Expected; Shares Rise
79 Leser
Rockwool Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus, but EBIT Margin Outlook Is Cut
73 Leser
HusCompagniet Falls After Earnings Miss, Guidance Cut
68 Leser
Norden Soars 13% as Earnings Crush Consensus, Shareholders Get Increased Distributions
66 Leser
Home Depot Board Authorizes New $15 Billion Share Buyback
59 Leser
TCM Group Q2 Revenue DKK 324.8 Million
57 Leser
Prosafe Q2 Revenue Better Than Expected on Highest Vessel Utilization in 7 Years
34 Leser
Holmen Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations
30 Leser
Nibe H1 Earnings Beat Expectations; Optimistic for Rest of Year
215 Leser
Global Fashion Group Q2 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 51.6 Million
188 Leser
Meyer Burger Half Year EBITDA CHF -24.4 Million
167 Leser
On Holding Q2 Earnings Much Better than Expected; Raises Guidance
152 Leser
Maersk Increases the Second Phase of Share Buyback
151 Leser
Andritz Gets $1.5 Billion Order for Complete Pulp Mill in Paraguay
135 Leser
Adyen Half Year EBITDA EUR 356.3 Million
130 Leser
Straumann Half Year EBIT CHF 323.9 Million vs. Estimate CHF 315 Million
124 Leser
Demant Cuts Outlook After H1 Earnings Below Expectations
116 Leser
Vestas Slips After Kepler Cheuvreux Downgrades on Weak Order Volumes
116 Leser
Plug Power Q2 Revenue Below Expectations; Guidance Unchanged
1071 Leser
3M to Spin Off Health Care Business by End of 2023
785 Leser
Lundin Energy Q2 Net Income USD 29.5 Million
651 Leser
Intuitive Surgical Q2 Earnings Below Consensus as Covid Remains a Factor
591 Leser
Block Q2 Adjusted EBITDA Beats Expectations; Revenue in Line
563 Leser
BioNTech Q2 Earnings Below Estimates; FY Guidance Unchanged
549 Leser
Deutsche Bank Q2 Net Income, Revenue Above Estimates
408 Leser
Meyer Burger Cuts Production Outlook as Ramp-Up Delayed by Supply Chain Constraints
399 Leser
Infineon Q3 Revenue EUR 3,618 Million vs. Estimate EUR 3,500 Million
391 Leser
TeamViewer Q2 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 58.1 Million vs. Estimate EUR 56 Million
367 Leser
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
3269 Leser
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
3263 Leser
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
2606 Leser
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
1562 Leser
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
1403 Leser
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
1350 Leser
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
1348 Leser
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
1342 Leser
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
1206 Leser
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
1095 Leser