Holmen Rises Nearly 4% as Paper Division Drives Blowout Earnings
(PLX AI) – Holmen shares rose almost 4% in early trading after strong profitability in the Paper division drove a 25% beat in company earnings. Paper reported historically high results and margins, while other divisions were fairly in line with …
- Paper reported historically high results and margins, while other divisions were fairly in line with consensus, analysts at SEB said
- Holmen is generating windfall earnings in the Paper division, Carnegie said
- Holmen has been able to gain from the tight paper market in continental Europe, where producers are squeezed by the high energy costs, Carnegie said
