Elektros Begins Vehicle Delivery Scheduling for EV Car Rental Operations

 

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2022 / Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), an emerging leader in providing Electric Mobility solutions, announced it has begun scheduling initial electric vehicle (EV) deliveries for its car rental fleet.

 

The Company is pleased to announce has begun scheduling delivery for its first Telsa Model 3 vehicles for its EV car rental operations in South Florida. Expected delivery time for these initial fleet vehicles are anticipated to be on-site as soon as early September, if not sooner.

 

The Model 3 has a 358 mile of estimated range on a single charge, dual motor all-wheel drive, and 20" Überturbine Wheels and Performance Brakes for total control in all weather conditions. A carbon fiber spoiler improves stability at high speeds, all allowing Model 3 to accelerate from 0-60 mph in as little as 3.1 seconds.

 

Charging Infrastructure

 

In addition, the company has begun developing our electric charging station infrastructure where our EV fleet will be housed. Building out our on-site EV charging capacity now will allow us to begin EV car rental operations as soon at early Q4 2022, if not potentially late Q3 2022.

 

In meantime, the company will continue to build-out its operations team, and advisory board, with announcements on these appointments expected in the coming days.

 

Research Report

Ludlow Research recently issued research opinion on the company based on passage of Climate Bill and tax incentives for electric vehicles. To download a copy of research report please visit https://ludlowresearch.com/reports/

 

About Elektros, Inc.

 

Elektros (OTC:ELEK) is an American electric transportation company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience known as Elektros Sonic to consumers beginning as early as 2023. https://elek.world/

