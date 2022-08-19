Embracer Is Good Buying Opportunity with Nearly 80% Upside, Danske Bank Says
- (PLX AI) – Embracer shares are a good buying opportunity at current levels, analysts at Danske Bank said, reiterating their buy rating.
- Price target SEK 133 implies a 78% upside from today's trading level
- YTD Embracer has lost 22.5% of its value
- Q1 was a miss on adjusted EBIT, but we raise our estimates given potentially margin-accretive M&A and the fact Q1 represents only around a seventh of the full-year results, Danske said
- The company has a compelling outlook for the year, not least for the PC/Console games, starting with the Saints Row reboot due for release next week, Danske said
