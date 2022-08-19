(PLX AI) – Embracer shares are a good buying opportunity at current levels, analysts at Danske Bank said, reiterating their buy rating. Price target SEK 133 implies a 78% upside from today's trading levelYTD Embracer has lost 22.5% of its valueQ1 …

Embracer Is Good Buying Opportunity with Nearly 80% Upside, Danske Bank Says

