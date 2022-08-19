(PLX AI) – Deere Q3 revenue USD 14,102 million.Q3 net income USD 1,884 million vs. estimate USD 2,040 millionQ3 EPS USD 6.16 vs. estimate USD 6.64Outlook FY net income USD 7,000-7,200 million, down from USD 7,000-7,400 million previouslySays sales …

Deere Q3 Earnings Below Consensus; Cuts Top End of Profit Guidance

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer