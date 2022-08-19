Deere Q3 Earnings Below Consensus; Cuts Top End of Profit Guidance
(PLX AI) – Deere Q3 revenue USD 14,102 million.Q3 net income USD 1,884 million vs. estimate USD 2,040 millionQ3 EPS USD 6.16 vs. estimate USD 6.64Outlook FY net income USD 7,000-7,200 million, down from USD 7,000-7,400 million previouslySays sales …
- (PLX AI) – Deere Q3 revenue USD 14,102 million.
- Q3 net income USD 1,884 million vs. estimate USD 2,040 million
- Q3 EPS USD 6.16 vs. estimate USD 6.64
- Outlook FY net income USD 7,000-7,200 million, down from USD 7,000-7,400 million previously
- Says sales bolstered by higher rates of production, despite continuing supply-chain pressures and higher costs and production inefficiencies
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0