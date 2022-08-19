checkAd

Deere Q3 Earnings Below Consensus; Cuts Top End of Profit Guidance

(PLX AI) – Deere Q3 revenue USD 14,102 million.Q3 net income USD 1,884 million vs. estimate USD 2,040 millionQ3 EPS USD 6.16 vs. estimate USD 6.64Outlook FY net income USD 7,000-7,200 million, down from USD 7,000-7,400 million previouslySays sales …

  • (PLX AI) – Deere Q3 revenue USD 14,102 million.
  • Q3 net income USD 1,884 million vs. estimate USD 2,040 million
  • Q3 EPS USD 6.16 vs. estimate USD 6.64
  • Outlook FY net income USD 7,000-7,200 million, down from USD 7,000-7,400 million previously
  • Says sales bolstered by higher rates of production, despite continuing supply-chain pressures and higher costs and production inefficiencies

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 357,05$, was einem Rückgang von -2,97% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  10   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Deere Q3 Earnings Below Consensus; Cuts Top End of Profit Guidance (PLX AI) – Deere Q3 revenue USD 14,102 million.Q3 net income USD 1,884 million vs. estimate USD 2,040 millionQ3 EPS USD 6.16 vs. estimate USD 6.64Outlook FY net income USD 7,000-7,200 million, down from USD 7,000-7,400 million previouslySays sales …

Nachrichten des Autors

Rockwool Extends Losses, Down 7% as Surging Energy Prices Lead to Guidance Cut
88 Leser
AMAT Earnings, Guidance Better Than Expected; Shares Rise
81 Leser
Rockwool Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus, but EBIT Margin Outlook Is Cut
75 Leser
Home Depot Board Authorizes New $15 Billion Share Buyback
70 Leser
TCM Group Q2 Revenue DKK 324.8 Million
60 Leser
Maersk Drilling Keeps Guidance Unchanged After H1 Earnings Report
55 Leser
Prosafe Q2 Revenue Better Than Expected on Highest Vessel Utilization in 7 Years
38 Leser
Medivir Q2 Revenue SEK 500 Thousand vs. Estimate SEK 500 Thousand
37 Leser
Holmen Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations
35 Leser
FLSmidth Jumps 5% After Earnings Beat, Guidance Raise
34 Leser
Nibe H1 Earnings Beat Expectations; Optimistic for Rest of Year
230 Leser
Global Fashion Group Q2 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 51.6 Million
191 Leser
Meyer Burger Half Year EBITDA CHF -24.4 Million
180 Leser
On Holding Q2 Earnings Much Better than Expected; Raises Guidance
152 Leser
Maersk Increases the Second Phase of Share Buyback
151 Leser
Andritz Gets $1.5 Billion Order for Complete Pulp Mill in Paraguay
144 Leser
Adyen Half Year EBITDA EUR 356.3 Million
130 Leser
Straumann Half Year EBIT CHF 323.9 Million vs. Estimate CHF 315 Million
124 Leser
Vestas Slips After Kepler Cheuvreux Downgrades on Weak Order Volumes
119 Leser
Demant Cuts Outlook After H1 Earnings Below Expectations
116 Leser
Plug Power Q2 Revenue Below Expectations; Guidance Unchanged
1071 Leser
3M to Spin Off Health Care Business by End of 2023
789 Leser
Lundin Energy Q2 Net Income USD 29.5 Million
651 Leser
Intuitive Surgical Q2 Earnings Below Consensus as Covid Remains a Factor
591 Leser
Block Q2 Adjusted EBITDA Beats Expectations; Revenue in Line
563 Leser
BioNTech Q2 Earnings Below Estimates; FY Guidance Unchanged
549 Leser
Deutsche Bank Q2 Net Income, Revenue Above Estimates
408 Leser
Meyer Burger Cuts Production Outlook as Ramp-Up Delayed by Supply Chain Constraints
399 Leser
Infineon Q3 Revenue EUR 3,618 Million vs. Estimate EUR 3,500 Million
391 Leser
TeamViewer Q2 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 58.1 Million vs. Estimate EUR 56 Million
367 Leser
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
3269 Leser
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
3263 Leser
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
2606 Leser
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
1562 Leser
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
1403 Leser
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
1350 Leser
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
1348 Leser
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
1342 Leser
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
1206 Leser
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
1095 Leser