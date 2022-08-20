European Mayors agree to support sustainable rebuilding of Ukrainian cities
Kiyv, Ukraine (ots/PRNewswire) - Mayors from European cities travelled to Kyiv
on Friday 19 August to sign a political agreement to support the sustainable
rebuilding of Ukrainian cities. The agreement outlines plans to match rebuilding
needs in Ukraine with capabilities of other European cities. The pact is backed
by the city network, Eurocities (https://eurocities.eu/) , and signed by
Ukraine's Congress of Local and Regional Authorities on behalf of Ukrainian
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and all local and regional authorities in
Ukraine.
In a joint statement, the mayors from Florence, Athens, Helsinki, Lyon,
Marseille, Oslo, Riga, Tirana and Kyiv said:
on Friday 19 August to sign a political agreement to support the sustainable
rebuilding of Ukrainian cities. The agreement outlines plans to match rebuilding
needs in Ukraine with capabilities of other European cities. The pact is backed
by the city network, Eurocities (https://eurocities.eu/) , and signed by
Ukraine's Congress of Local and Regional Authorities on behalf of Ukrainian
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and all local and regional authorities in
Ukraine.
In a joint statement, the mayors from Florence, Athens, Helsinki, Lyon,
Marseille, Oslo, Riga, Tirana and Kyiv said:
"We, mayors and leaders of European and Ukrainian cities, condemn the Russian
war in Ukraine and call for an immediate withdrawal of Russian forces and the
restoration of peace. We are committed to combining our efforts to prepare and
deliver the rapid and sustainable reconstruction of Ukrainian cities destroyed
by Russian attacks since 24 February 2022."
The European mayors spearhead the initiative of city network, Eurocities, which
represents over 200 cities across Europe, and will itself ensure wide support to
contribute to the rebuilding plan. The mayors personally introduced the plan to
President Zelenskyy and to their Kyiv counterpart, Vitali Klitschko, during a
meeting in the Ukrainian capital on Friday.
Dario Nardella, who led the mission as President of Eurocities, as well as Mayor
of Florence, said: "We want to offer hope, support, and solidarity to the
Ukrainian people for a peaceful and democratic future. We, mayors, are the
political figures closest to people, and it's this closeness and solidarity that
we brought with us from people all over Europe when we met with President
Zelenskyy and our fellow Ukrainian mayors."
"When we speak about help and support - humanitarian, military, political - it
is important not to forget about assistance in recovery of our cities and
towns," President Zelenskyy said after meeting the local leaders. "It is
important that recovery should start not after the war but now. It is necessary
to provide humanitarian activities that will help to get back to normal life for
people in Ukraine," Zelenskyy added.
What will happen
A joint taskforce comprising political representatives from Eurocities and
Ukraine's Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of
Ukraine will meet regularly to oversee the development and implementation of
this collaboration initiative.
In addition, while Eurocities will engage its network of over 200 cities,
war in Ukraine and call for an immediate withdrawal of Russian forces and the
restoration of peace. We are committed to combining our efforts to prepare and
deliver the rapid and sustainable reconstruction of Ukrainian cities destroyed
by Russian attacks since 24 February 2022."
The European mayors spearhead the initiative of city network, Eurocities, which
represents over 200 cities across Europe, and will itself ensure wide support to
contribute to the rebuilding plan. The mayors personally introduced the plan to
President Zelenskyy and to their Kyiv counterpart, Vitali Klitschko, during a
meeting in the Ukrainian capital on Friday.
Dario Nardella, who led the mission as President of Eurocities, as well as Mayor
of Florence, said: "We want to offer hope, support, and solidarity to the
Ukrainian people for a peaceful and democratic future. We, mayors, are the
political figures closest to people, and it's this closeness and solidarity that
we brought with us from people all over Europe when we met with President
Zelenskyy and our fellow Ukrainian mayors."
"When we speak about help and support - humanitarian, military, political - it
is important not to forget about assistance in recovery of our cities and
towns," President Zelenskyy said after meeting the local leaders. "It is
important that recovery should start not after the war but now. It is necessary
to provide humanitarian activities that will help to get back to normal life for
people in Ukraine," Zelenskyy added.
What will happen
A joint taskforce comprising political representatives from Eurocities and
Ukraine's Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of
Ukraine will meet regularly to oversee the development and implementation of
this collaboration initiative.
In addition, while Eurocities will engage its network of over 200 cities,
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 30 | 0 |