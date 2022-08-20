checkAd

European Mayors agree to support sustainable rebuilding of Ukrainian cities

Kiyv, Ukraine (ots/PRNewswire) - Mayors from European cities travelled to Kyiv
on Friday 19 August to sign a political agreement to support the sustainable
rebuilding of Ukrainian cities. The agreement outlines plans to match rebuilding
needs in Ukraine with capabilities of other European cities. The pact is backed
by the city network, Eurocities (https://eurocities.eu/) , and signed by
Ukraine's Congress of Local and Regional Authorities on behalf of Ukrainian
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and all local and regional authorities in
Ukraine.

In a joint statement, the mayors from Florence, Athens, Helsinki, Lyon,
Marseille, Oslo, Riga, Tirana and Kyiv said:

"We, mayors and leaders of European and Ukrainian cities, condemn the Russian
war in Ukraine and call for an immediate withdrawal of Russian forces and the
restoration of peace. We are committed to combining our efforts to prepare and
deliver the rapid and sustainable reconstruction of Ukrainian cities destroyed
by Russian attacks since 24 February 2022."

The European mayors spearhead the initiative of city network, Eurocities, which
represents over 200 cities across Europe, and will itself ensure wide support to
contribute to the rebuilding plan. The mayors personally introduced the plan to
President Zelenskyy and to their Kyiv counterpart, Vitali Klitschko, during a
meeting in the Ukrainian capital on Friday.

Dario Nardella, who led the mission as President of Eurocities, as well as Mayor
of Florence, said: "We want to offer hope, support, and solidarity to the
Ukrainian people for a peaceful and democratic future. We, mayors, are the
political figures closest to people, and it's this closeness and solidarity that
we brought with us from people all over Europe when we met with President
Zelenskyy and our fellow Ukrainian mayors."

"When we speak about help and support - humanitarian, military, political - it
is important not to forget about assistance in recovery of our cities and
towns," President Zelenskyy said after meeting the local leaders. "It is
important that recovery should start not after the war but now. It is necessary
to provide humanitarian activities that will help to get back to normal life for
people in Ukraine," Zelenskyy added.

What will happen

A joint taskforce comprising political representatives from Eurocities and
Ukraine's Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of
Ukraine will meet regularly to oversee the development and implementation of
this collaboration initiative.

In addition, while Eurocities will engage its network of over 200 cities,
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  30   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

European Mayors agree to support sustainable rebuilding of Ukrainian cities Mayors from European cities travelled to Kyiv on Friday 19 August to sign a political agreement to support the sustainable rebuilding of Ukrainian cities. The agreement outlines plans to match rebuilding needs in Ukraine with capabilities of other …

Nachrichten des Autors

Passives Einkommen durch Immobilien: Nico Gebhard gibt 4 Tipps, mit denen es trotz hoher Zinsen möglich ist (FOTO)
216 Leser
Das Ministerium für Elektrizität und Wasserwirtschaft von Bahrain startet eine ...
160 Leser
BfR-Wissenschaftler empfehlen Regulierung von tabakfreien Nikotinbeuteln / BVTE begrüßt ...
148 Leser
Rammstein / Theresienwiese 31.12.2022 - Stellungnahme von Klaus Leutgeb (Veranstalter)
119 Leser
Wie Debora und Julian Groneberg mit ihrer Unternehmensberatung für Unternehmerinnen ...
112 Leser
DHEON GmbH nimmt neue Dimensionen an: Bad Segeberger Unternehmen wächst weiter und sucht neue Mitarbeiter (FOTO)
100 Leser
Ford bietet den Kuga PHEV auch nach Ablauf der Plug-in-Hybridförderung mit bis zu 6.750 Euro ...
97 Leser
"Die Story im Ersten" über Elon Musk: Der "Tech-Titan" (FOTO)
91 Leser
Notstand im Heizungskeller: Mit Heizungscheck zum Energiesparen (FOTO)
82 Leser
Die wegweisende Andrea Wilson wird in die Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame® aufgenommen.
79 Leser
Die AMADEUS Group erklärt: Energieeffizienz für Gewerbeimmobilien
428 Leser
BerlinCheck24-Chef Blase: Familien können bis zu 5000 Euro im Jahr sparen
411 Leser
Studie: Hohe Gaskostensteigerungen für energetisch schlechte Häuser erwartet
375 Leser
Angebots-Boom für Kaufimmobilien (FOTO)
364 Leser
Reinhold Würth: Ukraine-Krieg ist größte Krise meines Unternehmerlebens (FOTO)
357 Leser
UBM entwickelt mit dem "Timber Peak" das erste Holz-Hybrid-Hochhaus in Mainz
346 Leser
Auftakt mit Michael Ballack war ein großer Erfolg: TOP Arbeitgeberkongress der FAIRFAMILY GmbH geht in Serie (FOTO)
304 Leser
Baugenehmigungen im Juni um 4,5 Prozent gesunken: Nachfrage nach Wohnungen rückläufig, Bedarf aber weiterhin hoch
300 Leser
Sven Schöpker: Wie Betriebe Personalnot bekämpfen und Ausbildungsstellen besetzen (FOTO)
299 Leser
Ankommen, wohlfühlen, bleiben / Wohnmarke HAVENS LIVING feiert Deutschlandpremiere
274 Leser
KOMOJU-ZAHLUNGSPLATTFORM UNTERSTÜTZT DEN START VON STEAM DECK IN ASIEN
873 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
802 Leser
4,2 % weniger beantragte Regelinsolvenzen im Juli 2022 als im Vormonat
753 Leser
Adler Group: Bafin stellt falsche Bilanz bei Adler Real Estate fest / Dr. Stoll & Sauer sieht Investment der ...
689 Leser
Das E-Geld-Institut PayCenter sucht neue Partner mit dem gewissen Etwas
677 Leser
MSP Medien Systempartner erweitertet Geschäftsführung: Heike Friedrichs zur Geschäftsführerin bestellt
656 Leser
Tourismus in Deutschland im Juni 2022: Übernachtungen um mehr als die Hälfte im Vergleich zum Vorjahresmonat gestiegen / ...
561 Leser
Zalando, Adidas, Olymp & Co. haben keine Ausrede mehr: Die Clean Clothes Campaign hat ausgerechnet, was Textilarbeiterinnen und -arbeiter in Osteuropa und ...
512 Leser
The Adecco Group: Q2 22 Ergebnisse - Marktanteilsdynamik, solides Wachstum und Marge
502 Leser
Liminal BioSciences meldet Finanzergebnisse und Geschäftsergebnisse für das zweite ...
452 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
2854 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
1590 Leser
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
1533 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
1277 Leser
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
1105 Leser
Fachkräftemangel in den MINT-Berufen - Das können Unternehmen und Politik tun (AUDIO)
1005 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
980 Leser
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
906 Leser
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)
898 Leser
Immobilienpreise und Bauzinsen steigen: Dennoch lohnt sich Wohneigentum - Wüstenrot informiert
883 Leser