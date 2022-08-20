European Mayors agree to support sustainable rebuilding of Ukrainian cities

Kiyv, Ukraine (ots/PRNewswire) - Mayors from European cities travelled to Kyiv

on Friday 19 August to sign a political agreement to support the sustainable

rebuilding of Ukrainian cities. The agreement outlines plans to match rebuilding

needs in Ukraine with capabilities of other European cities. The pact is backed

by the city network, Eurocities (https://eurocities.eu/) , and signed by

Ukraine's Congress of Local and Regional Authorities on behalf of Ukrainian

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and all local and regional authorities in

Ukraine.



In a joint statement, the mayors from Florence, Athens, Helsinki, Lyon,

Marseille, Oslo, Riga, Tirana and Kyiv said:





"We, mayors and leaders of European and Ukrainian cities, condemn the Russianwar in Ukraine and call for an immediate withdrawal of Russian forces and therestoration of peace. We are committed to combining our efforts to prepare anddeliver the rapid and sustainable reconstruction of Ukrainian cities destroyedby Russian attacks since 24 February 2022."The European mayors spearhead the initiative of city network, Eurocities, whichrepresents over 200 cities across Europe, and will itself ensure wide support tocontribute to the rebuilding plan. The mayors personally introduced the plan toPresident Zelenskyy and to their Kyiv counterpart, Vitali Klitschko, during ameeting in the Ukrainian capital on Friday.Dario Nardella, who led the mission as President of Eurocities, as well as Mayorof Florence, said: "We want to offer hope, support, and solidarity to theUkrainian people for a peaceful and democratic future. We, mayors, are thepolitical figures closest to people, and it's this closeness and solidarity thatwe brought with us from people all over Europe when we met with PresidentZelenskyy and our fellow Ukrainian mayors.""When we speak about help and support - humanitarian, military, political - itis important not to forget about assistance in recovery of our cities andtowns," President Zelenskyy said after meeting the local leaders. "It isimportant that recovery should start not after the war but now. It is necessaryto provide humanitarian activities that will help to get back to normal life forpeople in Ukraine," Zelenskyy added.What will happenA joint taskforce comprising political representatives from Eurocities andUkraine's Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President ofUkraine will meet regularly to oversee the development and implementation ofthis collaboration initiative.In addition, while Eurocities will engage its network of over 200 cities,