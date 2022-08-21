Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Prada announces the worldwide launch of Prada Paradoxe,

the new women's fragrance that celebrates the multi-dimensionality of a woman

impossible to frame. The campaign features Emma Watson, who plays both the

starring role in the film short and makes her directorial debut in realising the

film.



To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:





https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9075451-prada-reveals-prada-paradoxe-fragrance-film-campaign/The campaign celebrates the myriad unique elements of every woman that cometogether to create an authentic, ever-evolving whole: a woman that is never thesame, yet always herself.Starring award-winning actor and UN Women Goodwill Ambassador Emma Watson as theconductor of her own symphony of dimensions - the performer, the activist, theactor, the woman - in a dynamic, revelatory short capturing the empowered spiritof Prada Paradoxe."I think it was serendipitous that Prada came to me with this project. It wasaround the time when I had really made a decision in my heart and my head that Iwanted to direct - and I found the concept of being a woman who is a paradox socompelling. I hope that the values behind Prada Paradoxe give women a littlemore space to celebrate themselves, to know that it's ok to be complex and toexplore the different facets of themselves that make them the fullest expressionof who they are." - Emma Watson, Actor, Director, Activist"It is an honour to work with Emma Watson, not simply in the capacity of heracting talent, but in her directorial debut. Prada Paradoxe is inspired by theinfinite and empowering facets that make every woman unique and Emma whollyembodies this. Her multiple dimensions and ability to speak to highly engagedgenerations make her the perfect embodiment of Prada Paradoxe." - Yann Andrea,Prada Beauty International General ManagerThe Prada Paradoxe film campaign launches worldwide across television, digitalchannels and outdoor media from August 22nd.Talent and Film Director: Emma WatsonMusic: "Lord It's a Feeling" by London GrammarContactMickael Rouxmailto:Mickael.roux@loreal.comVideo - https://youtu.be/8MS7tr9zHNELogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1878939/Prada_Logo.jpgContact:+33 (0)1 49 64 67 36Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164804/5301819OTS: Prada