checkAd

Intrum Seen Dropping After Replacing CEO, Analysts Say

(PLX AI) – Intrum shares may fall today after the company unexpectedly replaced its CEO over the weekend, analysts said. Anders Engdahl will step down from his position as President and CEO of Intrum and leave the company with immediate effect, the …

  • (PLX AI) – Intrum shares may fall today after the company unexpectedly replaced its CEO over the weekend, analysts said.
  • Anders Engdahl will step down from his position as President and CEO of Intrum and leave the company with immediate effect, the company said yesterday
  • Current Board member Andrés Rubio will be acting President and CEO until the recruitment of a permanent solution
  • The company has not delivered on its market-leading position and full potential, mainly due to insufficient commercial development, according to the Board
  • The CEO shift adds uncertainty and the share is likely to underperform, SEB said
  • We are surprised by the timing of the CEO change as Intrum is amid a large transformation program, Carnegie said
  • Shares are likely to underperform the market today as the news introduce near-term uncertainty to the progress of One Intrum and the general soundness of Intrum’s operations: Carnegie
  • While Strategic Markets and Portfolio Investment have shows strong figures, negative organic growth in CMS has been a downside, Kepler Cheuvreux said
  • The largest shareholder, Nordic Capital, probably is keen to raise the share price in order to reduce and eventually divest their holdings in Intrum, Kepler said


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Intrum Seen Dropping After Replacing CEO, Analysts Say (PLX AI) – Intrum shares may fall today after the company unexpectedly replaced its CEO over the weekend, analysts said. Anders Engdahl will step down from his position as President and CEO of Intrum and leave the company with immediate effect, the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Credit Suisse Names Dixit Joshi new Chief Financial Officer
54 Leser
Norsk Hydro Strike to Lead to 20% Production Cut at Sunndal
36 Leser
Intrum Seen Dropping After Replacing CEO, Analysts Say
5 Leser
Nibe H1 Earnings Beat Expectations; Optimistic for Rest of Year
249 Leser
Global Fashion Group Q2 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 51.6 Million
206 Leser
Meyer Burger Half Year EBITDA CHF -24.4 Million
204 Leser
On Holding Q2 Earnings Much Better than Expected; Raises Guidance
155 Leser
Andritz Gets $1.5 Billion Order for Complete Pulp Mill in Paraguay
147 Leser
Adyen Half Year EBITDA EUR 356.3 Million
134 Leser
Straumann Half Year EBIT CHF 323.9 Million vs. Estimate CHF 315 Million
124 Leser
Vestas Slips After Kepler Cheuvreux Downgrades on Weak Order Volumes
122 Leser
Demant Cuts Outlook After H1 Earnings Below Expectations
116 Leser
Sonova Cuts FY Revenue Growth Outlook to 15-19% from 17-21%
115 Leser
Plug Power Q2 Revenue Below Expectations; Guidance Unchanged
1074 Leser
3M to Spin Off Health Care Business by End of 2023
831 Leser
Lundin Energy Q2 Net Income USD 29.5 Million
655 Leser
Block Q2 Adjusted EBITDA Beats Expectations; Revenue in Line
563 Leser
BioNTech Q2 Earnings Below Estimates; FY Guidance Unchanged
552 Leser
Deutsche Bank Q2 Net Income, Revenue Above Estimates
411 Leser
Meyer Burger Cuts Production Outlook as Ramp-Up Delayed by Supply Chain Constraints
399 Leser
Infineon Q3 Revenue EUR 3,618 Million vs. Estimate EUR 3,500 Million
391 Leser
TeamViewer Q2 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 58.1 Million vs. Estimate EUR 56 Million
371 Leser
Bayer Raises Outlook After Q2 Revenue Beats Expectations
363 Leser
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
3269 Leser
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
3263 Leser
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
2609 Leser
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
1562 Leser
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
1403 Leser
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
1351 Leser
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
1350 Leser
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
1342 Leser
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
1206 Leser
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
1095 Leser