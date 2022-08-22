Intrum Seen Dropping After Replacing CEO, Analysts Say
(PLX AI) – Intrum shares may fall today after the company unexpectedly replaced its CEO over the weekend, analysts said. Anders Engdahl will step down from his position as President and CEO of Intrum and leave the company with immediate effect, the …
- (PLX AI) – Intrum shares may fall today after the company unexpectedly replaced its CEO over the weekend, analysts said.
- Anders Engdahl will step down from his position as President and CEO of Intrum and leave the company with immediate effect, the company said yesterday
- Current Board member Andrés Rubio will be acting President and CEO until the recruitment of a permanent solution
- The company has not delivered on its market-leading position and full potential, mainly due to insufficient commercial development, according to the Board
- The CEO shift adds uncertainty and the share is likely to underperform, SEB said
- We are surprised by the timing of the CEO change as Intrum is amid a large transformation program, Carnegie said
- Shares are likely to underperform the market today as the news introduce near-term uncertainty to the progress of One Intrum and the general soundness of Intrum’s operations: Carnegie
- While Strategic Markets and Portfolio Investment have shows strong figures, negative organic growth in CMS has been a downside, Kepler Cheuvreux said
- The largest shareholder, Nordic Capital, probably is keen to raise the share price in order to reduce and eventually divest their holdings in Intrum, Kepler said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0