Maersk Drilling CEO Sells Shares for DKK 3.9 Million
(PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling Chief Executive Officer Jørn Peter Madsen sells shares for DKK 3.9 million.Sells 11,000 shares to cover taxes from vesting of restricted share units granted under long-term incentive program
