Original-Research: UmweltBank AG (von GBC AG): Hold
Original-Research UmweltBank AG (von GBC AG): Hold

Original-Research: UmweltBank AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu UmweltBank AG

Unternehmen: UmweltBank AG
ISIN: DE0005570808

Anlass der Studie: Research Note
Empfehlung: Hold
Kursziel: 16.30 EUR
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann

1.HY 2022: Lower earnings due to difficult market environment; earnings burdened by one-off expenses; price target reduced to EUR16.30 (previously: EUR17.20); rating HOLD confirmed

With the presentation of the 2022 half-year figures, it is clear at first glance that UmweltBank AG was able to expand its business volume even in the face of the current challenging economic situation. Compared to the end of the financial year 2021, their business volume increased by EUR 285 million or 4.4%. New customer business of EUR 325 million contributed to this, which remains at a high level and was in line with the company's expectations.

Despite this development, which was in line with expectations, UmweltBank AG reported a significant decline in the net interest, financial and valuation result by -13.1 % to EUR 29.69 million (previous year: EUR 34.16 million). In particular, the interest result is likely to have declined due to the expiry of special corona conditions for the origin of funds (GLGR funds) and thus due to an increase in interest expenses. Although this had been expected in advance, the amount of the decline was greater than we had assumed.

Accompanying the overall lower-than-expected total income, total costs climbed by EUR 4.29 million or 26.4% to EUR 20.56 million (previous year: EUR 16.27 million). This development is partly due to the expansion of the workforce. As of 30 June 2022, the number of employees was 314, a significant increase over the previous year's figure of 278. In addition, a new core banking system is currently being introduced, which is expected to result in extraordinary expenses of EUR 3 million in the current financial year. In addition to these expected cost increases, the bank had to increase the bank levy for deposit protection to EUR 2.57 million (previous year: EUR 1.54 million).


