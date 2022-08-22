FLSmidth Falls 5% as BofA Says Mining Cycle Is Peaking
(PLX AI) – FLSmidth shares fell 5% after analysts at Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating on the stock and cut its price target. FLSmidth Q2 earnings beat expectations last week and the company raised its guidance for the yearBut BofA …
- FLSmidth Q2 earnings beat expectations last week and the company raised its guidance for the year
- But BofA cut its price target to DKK 155 from DKK 165, saying the mining equipment cycle is peaking
- The sales mix was close to as good as it gets for profitability, with elevated share of aftermarket and record demand for spare parts, the analysts said
- Expect rising share of lower-margin equipment/project business and declining demand for spare parts, which could create headwind to margins: BofA
