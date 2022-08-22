checkAd

Elektros Now Scheduling Tesla Deliveries for its All-Electric Rental Car Division

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), an emerging leader in providing Electric Mobility solutions, announced that the Company is now scheduling Tesla deliveries for the first-ever, all-electric rental car division.

 

The heavily anticipated rental car fleet includes Tesla Model 3 vehicles that will first become available through Turo, a carsharing app, and will be delivered in South Florida before expanding across the nation. The fleet will be kept on-site at Elektros in the next month where charging infrastructure is already underway. The Company anticipates its operations to be ready for consumers before the end of the year.

 

The renowned Tesla Model 3 has an estimated 358-mile range on a single charge and accelerates from 0-60 mph in as little as 3.1 seconds. The Company foresees high demand from consumers who want to experience Tesla vehicles for the first time without having to purchase the vehicle.

 

With sustainability always in mind, Elektros continues to pioneer solutions for accessible and affordable car rental alternatives that also aid in reducing the carbon footprint for the future.

 

About Elektros, Inc.

 

Elektros (OTC:ELEK) is an American electric transportation company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience known as Elektros Sonic to consumers beginning as early as 2023. https://elek.world/

 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/elektrosenergy

 

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/elektros-inc/

 

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

 

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Elektros, Inc.'s products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time to time in Elektros Inc.'s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs, and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Elektros Inc., please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Elektros, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

CONTACT:

 

Elektros, Inc.

IR and Media Inquiries

Email: info@elektrosmotors.com

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

 



Wertpapier


