Siemens Gamesa Gets 48 MW Wind Turbine Project in Romania
(PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa and Eurowind Energy strike deal bringing the first firm order for a wind project in Romania in close to ten years. Siemens Gamesa will supply eight SG 6.6-170 turbines for the 48 MW Pecineaga wind projectSays this will be …
- (PLX AI) – Siemens Gamesa and Eurowind Energy strike deal bringing the first firm order for a wind project in Romania in close to ten years.
- Siemens Gamesa will supply eight SG 6.6-170 turbines for the 48 MW Pecineaga wind project
- Says this will be the first subsidy-free project in the country
