Adidas CEO Rorsted to Leave in 2023
(PLX AI) – Adidas initiates CEO transition.Adidas says CEO Kasper Rorsted will hand over the CEO position during the course of 2023The search for a succession has startedKasper Rorsted will remain CEO until a successor has been appointedJointly with …
