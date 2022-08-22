Novo Nordisk Says CagriSema Phase 2 Trial Successful; Plans Phase 3 in Diabetes, Obesity
(PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk successfully completes phase 2 trial with CagriSema in people with type 2 diabetes.Novo Nordisk says CagriSema reduces blood sugar more than semaglutide alone and the weight loss seen in the trial confirms the substantial …
- (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk successfully completes phase 2 trial with CagriSema in people with type 2 diabetes.
- Novo Nordisk says CagriSema reduces blood sugar more than semaglutide alone and the weight loss seen in the trial confirms the substantial weight lowering potential of CagriSema
- Novo Nordisk now planning to initiate a phase 3 development program for CagriSema in people with type 2 diabetes in 2023
- Novo Nordisk says CagriSema phase 3 program in people with overweight and obesity to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022
