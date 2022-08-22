LTS takes next step in its Growth Journey with the acquisition of Tapemark Inc.
Andernach, Germany (ots) - LTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG ("LTS") announces the
closing of the acquisition of Tapemark Inc. ("Tapemark") located in St. Paul,
MN, USA. This acquisition combines Tapemark, a world-class CDMO specialized in
transdermal drug delivery systems and oral thin films as well as unit dose
semi-solid drug and iontophoresis products with LTS, a leading pharmaceutical
technology company that develops and manufactures innovative drug delivery
systems such as Transdermal Patches ("TTS"), Oral Thin Films ("OTF") and Micro
Array Patches (MAP) for major Bio- /Pharmaceutical, Generic, and Consumer Health
companies.
With the acquisition, Tapemark´s St. Paul facility will become part of the
worldwide operations network of LTS, along with LTS' existing facilities in
Andernach, Germany and West Caldwell, NJ in the US.
Bas van Buijtenen, CEO of LTS, commented, "We are very pleased to welcome the
Tapemark team to the LTS family. This strategic acquisition demonstrates our
commitment to continue to set the standard as the best CDMO in TTS and OTF and
to strengthen our footprint in the US, the world's most important pharma market.
We will offer an even more complete portfolio of drug delivery expertise and
expanded manufacturing capabilities to our customers and their patients, and we
are excited to welcome Tapemark's customers to LTS' global network. The
acquisition strengthens our R&D capabilities in North America, allowing us to
bring ever more innovation and development support to players developing
innovative therapies and new drug delivery systems. With that, we're even better
positioned to address our customers' desire for a single partner to support them
from feasibility through commercialization.
We are particularly pleased that such a talented team is joining our
organization. I am delighted that Beau Garrett will be strengthening our Global
Leadership Team in the role of SVP Strategy and Corporate Development. His track
record as a leader successfully driving growth will bolster our LTS Growth
Journey."
Beau Garrett, CEO of Tapemark, noted, "Joining LTS strengthens our ability to
craft the best product development and manufacturing strategy to deliver complex
drugs for our customers who ultimately bring these to market and help patients
around the world. Having spoken to our customers, I know they are excited to
benefit from the breadth of LTS's global technology portfolio, its product
development capabilities, and the vast global network. Together, we will reach
more pharmaceutical partners and ultimately help more patients. Personally, I am
pleased our executive team is joining such a strong team at LTS. From the day I
met Bas and several of the senior leaders at LTS, I knew this was the right fit
for both companies, our employees, and our customers."
The transaction has obtained the necessary regulatory approvals and has closed
as of August 19, 2022. Financial details of the transaction are not disclosed.
Bourne Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to Tapemark.
About LTS:
LTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG is a leading pharmaceutical technology company
that develops and manufactures innovative drug delivery systems such as
Transdermal Patches ("TTS") and Oral Thin Films ("OTF") for the pharmaceutical
industry. LTS maintains its leading position through the continuous refinement
of its core TTS and OTF technologies and by advancing emerging drug delivery
technologies, including Micro Array Patches (MAP) for the transdermal delivery
of large molecule, biological actives and vaccines. Founded in 1984, LTS
operates today from three sites: in Andernach, Germany, West Caldwell, NJ, USA
and St. Paul, MN, USA. LTS has also a representative office in Shanghai, China.
Contact:
Dr. Iris Schnitzler
Phone: +49 (0) 2632 99 - 2589
E-mail: mailto:iris.schnitzler@ltslohmann.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/104873/5302259
OTS: LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG
