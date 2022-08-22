LTS takes next step in its Growth Journey with the acquisition of Tapemark Inc.

Andernach, Germany (ots) - LTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG ("LTS") announces the

closing of the acquisition of Tapemark Inc. ("Tapemark") located in St. Paul,

MN, USA. This acquisition combines Tapemark, a world-class CDMO specialized in

transdermal drug delivery systems and oral thin films as well as unit dose

semi-solid drug and iontophoresis products with LTS, a leading pharmaceutical

technology company that develops and manufactures innovative drug delivery

systems such as Transdermal Patches ("TTS"), Oral Thin Films ("OTF") and Micro

Array Patches (MAP) for major Bio- /Pharmaceutical, Generic, and Consumer Health

companies.



With the acquisition, Tapemark´s St. Paul facility will become part of the

worldwide operations network of LTS, along with LTS' existing facilities in

Andernach, Germany and West Caldwell, NJ in the US.





Bas van Buijtenen, CEO of LTS, commented, "We are very pleased to welcome theTapemark team to the LTS family. This strategic acquisition demonstrates ourcommitment to continue to set the standard as the best CDMO in TTS and OTF andto strengthen our footprint in the US, the world's most important pharma market.We will offer an even more complete portfolio of drug delivery expertise andexpanded manufacturing capabilities to our customers and their patients, and weare excited to welcome Tapemark's customers to LTS' global network. Theacquisition strengthens our R&D capabilities in North America, allowing us tobring ever more innovation and development support to players developinginnovative therapies and new drug delivery systems. With that, we're even betterpositioned to address our customers' desire for a single partner to support themfrom feasibility through commercialization.We are particularly pleased that such a talented team is joining ourorganization. I am delighted that Beau Garrett will be strengthening our GlobalLeadership Team in the role of SVP Strategy and Corporate Development. His trackrecord as a leader successfully driving growth will bolster our LTS GrowthJourney."Beau Garrett, CEO of Tapemark, noted, "Joining LTS strengthens our ability tocraft the best product development and manufacturing strategy to deliver complexdrugs for our customers who ultimately bring these to market and help patientsaround the world. Having spoken to our customers, I know they are excited tobenefit from the breadth of LTS's global technology portfolio, its productdevelopment capabilities, and the vast global network. Together, we will reachmore pharmaceutical partners and ultimately help more patients. Personally, I ampleased our executive team is joining such a strong team at LTS. From the day Imet Bas and several of the senior leaders at LTS, I knew this was the right fitfor both companies, our employees, and our customers."The transaction has obtained the necessary regulatory approvals and has closedas of August 19, 2022. Financial details of the transaction are not disclosed.Bourne Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to Tapemark.About LTS:LTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG is a leading pharmaceutical technology companythat develops and manufactures innovative drug delivery systems such asTransdermal Patches ("TTS") and Oral Thin Films ("OTF") for the pharmaceuticalindustry. LTS maintains its leading position through the continuous refinementof its core TTS and OTF technologies and by advancing emerging drug deliverytechnologies, including Micro Array Patches (MAP) for the transdermal deliveryof large molecule, biological actives and vaccines. Founded in 1984, LTSoperates today from three sites: in Andernach, Germany, West Caldwell, NJ, USAand St. Paul, MN, USA. LTS has also a representative office in Shanghai, China.Contact:Dr. Iris SchnitzlerPhone: +49 (0) 2632 99 - 2589E-mail: mailto:iris.schnitzler@ltslohmann.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/104873/5302259OTS: LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG