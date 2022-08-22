Zoom Q2 Revenue Misses Expectations; Guidance for Year Cut
- (PLX AI) – Zoom Q2 revenue USD 1,099.5 million vs. estimate USD 1,118 million.
- Q2 operating margin 11.1%
- Q2 adjusted net income USD 323.5 million vs. estimate USD 293 million
- Q2 net income USD 45.7 million
- Q2 adjusted operating margin 35.8%
- Outlook FY revenue USD 4,385-4,395 million, down from USD 4,530-4,550 million previously
