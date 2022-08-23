Flughafen Zurich H1 Earnings Beat Expectations

(PLX AI) – Flughafen Zurich half year revenue CHF 458.3 million vs. estimate CHF 446 million.Half year EBITDA CHF 238.3 million vs. estimate CHF 233 millionThis resulted in a consolidated profit of CHF 55.4 million in the first half of 2022 compared …

