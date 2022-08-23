Andritz Acquires Sovema Group Through Schuler
(PLX AI) – Andritz acquires Sovema Group to become a leading systems supplier of battery cell manufacturing solutions for the automotive industry.Together with Sovema, Schuler will develop the capabilities needed to equip gigafactories for the mass …
- Together with Sovema, Schuler will develop the capabilities needed to equip gigafactories for the mass production of lithium-ion batteries, whose large-scale availability is essential for the success of eco-friendly e-mobility on the road, Andritz said
- The Sovema Group employs just over 170 people and most recently reported revenue of around 50 million euros
