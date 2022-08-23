checkAd

nShift Delivery management software must focus on "driving value"

London (ots/PRNewswire) - One year since coming together, nShift sets out the
vision for the future of the category

After winning over 3,000 new customers in the past year, nShift , the global
leader in parcel delivery management and shipment, says delivery management must
focus on improving the experience for end users. It must drive value for all its
customers (retailers, warehouses, manufacturers and logistics companies) by
improving the shopping experience and enabling strategic growth.

It's been one year since five of the leading delivery management companies came
together to drive innovation and shape the future of the market. Now nShift says
that delivery management software has to focus on more than just printing labels
and booking carriers.

In August 2021, nShift officially came into being through the merger of
Consignor, Unifaun, Transsmart, Returnado and Webshipper. By joining forces,
nShift has been able to expand the range of products and solutions available to
existing customers. The company has won over 3,000 new customers and brought
together a number of solutions to create an end-to-end delivery management
experience. The company is responsible for one billion shipments a year across
190 countries.

"We've enjoyed tremendous success since coming together," says Lars Pedersen,
the company's CEO. "But despite our achievements, we know that the future cannot
be about just doing more of the same. It has to be about helping our customers
tackle today's business challenges and driving their value with their customers
over the medium and long term.

"Tomorrow's growth will not come from reminding our customers that we can print
labels, book carriers and track shipments. They already know that. We have to
demonstrate that we can help them build loyalty with their own customers, grow
incremental revenue and address the sustainability challenges that they face."

Driving value for customers To mark one year since relaunching as nShift, the
company has released a list of the five pillars that underpin its ability to
drive value for customers. It is through these five pillars that nShift enables
its customers to deliver a better experience, improve customer satisfaction,
provide a full range of delivery options, create new opportunities and develop
sustainable deliveries.

- Incremental revenue : creating new sales opportunities
- Better customer experience : reduce support calls by up to 60%
- Brand reputation and loyalty : repeat purchase and recommendation
- Data-driven insight : gain new information about deliveries
- Strategic growth enabler : being ready for the next growth step

nShift will continue to drive value for customers and partners. Details of the
company's full offer to e-commerce businesses, retailers, manufacturers and
third- and fourth-party logistics are located on the newly refreshed website:
www.nShift.com (http://www.nshift.com/) .

About nShift nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management
solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion
shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by
e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered
in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland,
Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

