In August 2021, nShift officially came into being through the merger ofConsignor, Unifaun, Transsmart, Returnado and Webshipper. By joining forces,nShift has been able to expand the range of products and solutions available toexisting customers. The company has won over 3,000 new customers and broughttogether a number of solutions to create an end-to-end delivery managementexperience. The company is responsible for one billion shipments a year across190 countries."We've enjoyed tremendous success since coming together," says Lars Pedersen,the company's CEO. "But despite our achievements, we know that the future cannotbe about just doing more of the same. It has to be about helping our customerstackle today's business challenges and driving their value with their customersover the medium and long term."Tomorrow's growth will not come from reminding our customers that we can printlabels, book carriers and track shipments. They already know that. We have todemonstrate that we can help them build loyalty with their own customers, growincremental revenue and address the sustainability challenges that they face."Driving value for customers To mark one year since relaunching as nShift, thecompany has released a list of the five pillars that underpin its ability todrive value for customers. It is through these five pillars that nShift enablesits customers to deliver a better experience, improve customer satisfaction,provide a full range of delivery options, create new opportunities and developsustainable deliveries.- Incremental revenue : creating new sales opportunities- Better customer experience : reduce support calls by up to 60%- Brand reputation and loyalty : repeat purchase and recommendation- Data-driven insight : gain new information about deliveries- Strategic growth enabler : being ready for the next growth stepnShift will continue to drive value for customers and partners. Details of thecompany's full offer to e-commerce businesses, retailers, manufacturers andthird- and fourth-party logistics are located on the newly refreshed website:www.nShift.com (http://www.nshift.com/) .About nShift nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery managementsolutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billionshipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally bye-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquarteredin London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland,Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.