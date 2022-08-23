Sasol posts strong financial results supported by macroeconomic environment

Johannesburg (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Black-owned businesses spend in South Africa up 40% to R33,6 billion of R55,8

billion B-BBEE spend

- Invested R1,2 billion in skills development

- Key terms agreed with IPPs for more than 600MW of renewable energy for SA

Operations

- Balance sheet strengthened with net debt down to US$3,8 billion

- Reinstatement of dividend of R14,70 per share

- Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) up by more than 100% to R61,4 billion

- Earnings per share up more than 100% to R62,34, core headline earnings per

share up more than 100% to R68,54



Sasol delivered a strong set of financial results against the backdrop of

increased volatility resulting from ongoing geopolitical tensions, extended

COVID-19 lockdowns and global supply chain disruptions. We benefitted from

higher energy and chemicals prices, as well as strong cost and capital

discipline through the delivery of our Sasol 2.0 transformation programme. This

was offset by lower volume performance mainly due to the operational challenges

experienced in the first half of the financial year. We have seen improved

performance on the back of more stable operations in the second half of the

financial year.



