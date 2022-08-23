Sasol posts strong financial results supported by macroeconomic environment
- Black-owned businesses spend in South Africa up 40% to R33,6 billion of R55,8
billion B-BBEE spend
- Invested R1,2 billion in skills development
- Key terms agreed with IPPs for more than 600MW of renewable energy for SA
Operations
- Balance sheet strengthened with net debt down to US$3,8 billion
- Reinstatement of dividend of R14,70 per share
- Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) up by more than 100% to R61,4 billion
- Earnings per share up more than 100% to R62,34, core headline earnings per
share up more than 100% to R68,54
Sasol delivered a strong set of financial results against the backdrop of
increased volatility resulting from ongoing geopolitical tensions, extended
COVID-19 lockdowns and global supply chain disruptions. We benefitted from
higher energy and chemicals prices, as well as strong cost and capital
discipline through the delivery of our Sasol 2.0 transformation programme. This
was offset by lower volume performance mainly due to the operational challenges
experienced in the first half of the financial year. We have seen improved
performance on the back of more stable operations in the second half of the
financial year.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of R61,4 billion increased by more than
100% compared to the prior year, driven by higher crude oil prices, refining
margins and chemical prices. This also resulted in a strong gross margin
improvement compared to the prior year.
Key metrics 2022 2021 Change %
EBIT (R million) 61 417 16 619 >100
Adjusted EBITDA1 (R 71 843 48 420 48
million)
Headline earnings (R 29 735 24 503 21
million)
Basic earnings per share 62,34 14,57 >100
(Rand)
Headline earnings per 47,58 39,53 20
share (Rand)
Core headline earnings per 68,54 27,74 >100
share2 (Rand)
Dividend per share (Rand)
- Interim (Rand) - - -
- Final (Rand) 14,70 - -
1. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting EBIT for depreciation,
amortisation, share-based payments, remeasurement items, change in discount
rates of environmental provisions, all unrealised translation gains and
losses, and all unrealised gains and losses on our derivatives and hedging
activities. We believe adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the Group's
underlying cash flow performance. However, this is not a defined term under
IFRS and may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by
other companies. (Adjusted EBITDA constitutes pro forma financial information
in terms of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and should be read in
conjunction with the basis of preparation and pro forma financial information
