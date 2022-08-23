Zerion Pharma and Hovione extend partnership to cover use of the Dispersome® technology platform in nutraceuticals
Lisbon, Portugal (ots/PRNewswire) - Hovione and Zerion Pharma A/S (Zerion) today
announced an extension of their collaboration on Zerion's Dispersome® technology
into the nutraceutical/dietary supplements field. Many dietary supplements
suffer from low solubility. This results in poor bioavailability and
consequently limits the physiological effect of the supplement. To overcome
these limitations, the two companies will collaborate and apply the solubility
enhancing Dispersome® technology for the development and commercialization of
certain nutraceutical products.
The first product candidate selected for joint development is an antioxidant
with multiple health benefits and known for its extremely low solubility and
bioavailability. By applying the Dispersome® technology, Zerion has been able to
demonstrate significant solubility improvements of this antioxidant. Under their
collaboration, Hovione and Zerion will now upscale and develop commercial
formulations of the antioxidant using the Dispersome® platform and make these
products available for distribution by partners globally. Under the terms of the
collaboration agreement, the two companies will share income from the
commercialization of these products according to their respective contributions.
In addition to the joint development projects, Zerion has granted Hovione an
exclusive license to exploit the Dispersome® technology for other
nutraceuticals/dietary supplements. In return, Hovione will pay Zerion license
fees and royalties on sales of the licensed products.
"The low oral bioavailability of some of the health-promoting nutraceutical
compounds is a well-known challenge. The problem is compounded by the fact that
some of the solutions used in pharma cannot be used in foods." says Jean-Luc
Herbeaux, CEO of Hovione. He adds: "Hovione is thrilled to be Zerion´s exclusive
partner for the application of Dispersome® to the fields of nutraceuticals and
dietary supplements. The Dispersome® platform and its enabling ingredient -
beta-lactoglobulin or BLG - afford formulators new options which address unmet
needs of the industry."
" I am extremely pleased with this extension of our collaboration" , says Ole
Wiborg, CEO of Zerion and continues: " The Dispersome® technology is actually
very well suited for use in dietary supplements because it employs BLG as its
solubility enabling component. BLG is a sustainable natural material and in
itself a beneficial nutritional product that we source in high quality from Arla
Food Ingredients. Since we as a company only have limited resources to exploit
these promising applications of the Dispersome® technology in the nutraceutical
