Zerion Pharma and Hovione extend partnership to cover use of the Dispersome® technology platform in nutraceuticals

Lisbon, Portugal (ots/PRNewswire) - Hovione and Zerion Pharma A/S (Zerion) today

announced an extension of their collaboration on Zerion's Dispersome® technology

into the nutraceutical/dietary supplements field. Many dietary supplements

suffer from low solubility. This results in poor bioavailability and

consequently limits the physiological effect of the supplement. To overcome

these limitations, the two companies will collaborate and apply the solubility

enhancing Dispersome® technology for the development and commercialization of

certain nutraceutical products.



The first product candidate selected for joint development is an antioxidant

with multiple health benefits and known for its extremely low solubility and

bioavailability. By applying the Dispersome® technology, Zerion has been able to

demonstrate significant solubility improvements of this antioxidant. Under their

collaboration, Hovione and Zerion will now upscale and develop commercial

formulations of the antioxidant using the Dispersome® platform and make these

products available for distribution by partners globally. Under the terms of the

collaboration agreement, the two companies will share income from the

commercialization of these products according to their respective contributions.



