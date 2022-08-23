checkAd

Firmenich Receives SBTi Approval For Net-Zero Emissions Target

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Firmenich is the first company in the industry to
receive approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its
net-zero emissions target

Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, has
received approval from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its
net-zero emissions target, making it the first company in the industry and one
of the first companies globally to receive approval from the SBTi.

Firmenich has both near- and long-term science-based emissions reduction targets
verified and approved by the SBTi. The Group is committed to reach net-zero
greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2039, keeping global warming
below 1.5°C in line with the Paris Agreement

"I am proud that Firmenich is one the first companies to see their net-zero
emissions target approved by SBTi. These ambitious goals aim at effectively
reducing our environmental footprint, while actively engaging with our suppliers
and customers to reduce CO2 emissions through our supply chain. Setting science
based targets is crucial to future-proofing sustainable business growth while
assuring the stability of our planet and climate system for generations to
come," said Gilbert Ghostine, CEO of Firmenich .

"Acting on the climate emergency via a scientific approach is key to effective
decarbonization and by establishing a framework, the SBTi is enabling companies
to lead the path to a low carbon future. At Firmenich, we are taking the
necessary measures to minimize our impact and aim to lead our industry towards
net-zero greenhouse gas emissions," said Neil McFarlane, Senior Vice President
Global QHS&E, Firmenich.

Firmenich equally commits to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions 90% by 2039
from a 2021 base year. Being a positive driver of change across its value chain,
Firmenich also commits that 80% of its suppliers by spend will have
science-based targets by 2026.

The approval of the net-zero emissions target builds on earlier important
milestones in tackling climate change. Previously, the company has taken
concrete steps to ensure the continued availability of renewable energy options
for its sites, from solar and wind as well as by installing biogas boilers at
its sites. Since February 2020, all its operations worldwide are powered by 100%
renewable electricity.

Sustainability has been at the core of Firmenich's values and action for several
decades, and it is one of only two companies in the world to have received a
Triple A listing for climate change, forest and water management from CDP for
