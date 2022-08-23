Firmenich Receives SBTi Approval For Net-Zero Emissions Target

Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - Firmenich is the first company in the industry to

Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned fragrance and taste company, has

Firmenich has both near- and long-term science-based emissions reduction targetsverified and approved by the SBTi. The Group is committed to reach net-zerogreenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2039, keeping global warmingbelow 1.5°C in line with the Paris Agreement"I am proud that Firmenich is one the first companies to see their net-zeroemissions target approved by SBTi. These ambitious goals aim at effectivelyreducing our environmental footprint, while actively engaging with our suppliersand customers to reduce CO2 emissions through our supply chain. Setting sciencebased targets is crucial to future-proofing sustainable business growth whileassuring the stability of our planet and climate system for generations tocome," said Gilbert Ghostine, CEO of Firmenich ."Acting on the climate emergency via a scientific approach is key to effectivedecarbonization and by establishing a framework, the SBTi is enabling companiesto lead the path to a low carbon future. At Firmenich, we are taking thenecessary measures to minimize our impact and aim to lead our industry towardsnet-zero greenhouse gas emissions," said Neil McFarlane, Senior Vice PresidentGlobal QHS&E, Firmenich.Firmenich equally commits to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions 90% by 2039from a 2021 base year. Being a positive driver of change across its value chain,Firmenich also commits that 80% of its suppliers by spend will havescience-based targets by 2026.The approval of the net-zero emissions target builds on earlier importantmilestones in tackling climate change. Previously, the company has takenconcrete steps to ensure the continued availability of renewable energy optionsfor its sites, from solar and wind as well as by installing biogas boilers atits sites. Since February 2020, all its operations worldwide are powered by 100%renewable electricity.Sustainability has been at the core of Firmenich's values and action for severaldecades, and it is one of only two companies in the world to have received aTriple A listing for climate change, forest and water management from CDP for