Success story Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé breaks order record in China (FOTO)
Shanghai/Munich (ots) - The Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé has started pre-sales in its
home country with an exclamation mark. As part of a cooperation with "Sing!
China" the vehicle was shown nationwide on prime time in front of an audience of
millions. It immediately broke the record for the most pre-orders for a car in
Aiways history in one day in China. This was a perfect debut and impressive
proof that Aiways' growth strategy is on a solid basis.
The successful launch of the new model in China is also the first impressive
testimony to the competence of the new management. Aiways, a Shanghai-based
provider of customized mobility solutions, has broadened its base after a
successful start following its founding in 2017, following a successful further
round of financing this spring that has provided the company with a three-digit
million sum.
New top management provides added momentum
Longtime shareholder Chen Xuanlin (William Chen) has been appointed chairman of
the board of directors, advising Aiways not only on strategic but also financing
matters. Zhang Yang (Charlie Zhang) reports to Chen as the new CEO of Aiways
providing significant expertise and absolute industry knowledge, especially in
electric mobility and autonomous driving. In addition, Zhang Jie (Jet Zhang), an
expert in artificial intelligence (AI), has been recruited as the new Chief
Technology and Development Officer.
Tailwind for global expansion strategy and upcoming model offensive
The ongoing development of the brand's product range and digital expertise is
picking up additional momentum as a result of the restructuring. Aiways can now
boast the best experts in each key position, and its development experience with
the Aiways U5 SUV has created a network of global companions that make
impressive proprietary developments possible. The already well-known lightweight
MAS (More Adaptable Structure) construction kit, for example, will also underpin
the upcoming Aiways U6 SUV coupe, which will differ significantly from its
platform twin in key components.
The Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé, which will soon be launched in Europe, has already
enjoyed impressive success: The record for the most pre-orders for a car in
Aiways history in one day in China. Like the Aiways U5 SUV, the new model
represents a powerful and technologically advanced electric car for sustainable
mobility at an affordable price. The combination of global know-how and Chinese
manufacturing on a platform uncompromisingly designed for electric drive makes
the Aiways product portfolio unique in the competitive environment.
Munich as technical and strategic headquarters for Europe and overseas
In view of the growing product portfolio, Aiways plans to launch another model
every year after U5 SUV and U6 SUV-Coupé, and further expand into new markets.
The team in Munich will continue to grow, particularly given the flat
hierarchies and the very good development potential which should serve as an
incentive for new applicants. The conditions at Always are markedly different
from traditional car manufacturers.
About Aiways
Founded in 2017, Aiways is a Shanghai-based personal mobility provider with its
European HQ in Munich, Germany. It was the first Chinese start-up to introduce
an electric vehicle to the European market with the launch of the U5 in 2020 - a
battery-electric SUV with impressive range, style, and quality. Aiways is
rapidly continuing its expansion in Europe and beyond: order books are open in
Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, France, Israel, Switzerland, Spain,
Portugal, Italy, Sweden, Croatia, Faroe Islands, Iceland, and Slovenia - with
more markets to follow. The U5 SUV is produced at Aiways' smart production
facility in Shangrao - one of the most modern car production facilities in
China. The IT-controlled processes with challenging quality gates follow the
standards of Industry 4.0. With an initial production capacity of 150,000 units
per annum, Aiways can increase this number to 300,000 units when global EV
demand rises. Aiways' next model for Europe will be the battery-electric U6
SUV-Coupé. With a focus on sophisticated aerodynamics, highly connected driving,
safety technology, and a sporty design, the U6 SUV-Coupé is just the next
chapter of Aiways' promising future.
Press Releases & Media Assets
Aiways press material and an extensive selection of high-resolution photos and
videos can be downloaded from the press portal https://media.ai-ways.eu/ .
Contact:
Aiways contact for media inquiries
Bernd Abel, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
+49 (0) 89 693135269
mailto:bernd.abel@ai-ways.eu
Georgia Chapman, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
+49 (0) 89 693135278
mailto:georgia.chapman@ai-ways.eu
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150402/5303384
OTS: Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH
