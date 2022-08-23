Shanghai/Munich (ots) - The Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé has started pre-sales in its

home country with an exclamation mark. As part of a cooperation with "Sing!

China" the vehicle was shown nationwide on prime time in front of an audience of

millions. It immediately broke the record for the most pre-orders for a car in

Aiways history in one day in China. This was a perfect debut and impressive

proof that Aiways' growth strategy is on a solid basis.



The successful launch of the new model in China is also the first impressive

testimony to the competence of the new management. Aiways, a Shanghai-based

provider of customized mobility solutions, has broadened its base after a

successful start following its founding in 2017, following a successful further

round of financing this spring that has provided the company with a three-digit

million sum.





New top management provides added momentumLongtime shareholder Chen Xuanlin (William Chen) has been appointed chairman ofthe board of directors, advising Aiways not only on strategic but also financingmatters. Zhang Yang (Charlie Zhang) reports to Chen as the new CEO of Aiwaysproviding significant expertise and absolute industry knowledge, especially inelectric mobility and autonomous driving. In addition, Zhang Jie (Jet Zhang), anexpert in artificial intelligence (AI), has been recruited as the new ChiefTechnology and Development Officer.Tailwind for global expansion strategy and upcoming model offensiveThe ongoing development of the brand's product range and digital expertise ispicking up additional momentum as a result of the restructuring. Aiways can nowboast the best experts in each key position, and its development experience withthe Aiways U5 SUV has created a network of global companions that makeimpressive proprietary developments possible. The already well-known lightweightMAS (More Adaptable Structure) construction kit, for example, will also underpinthe upcoming Aiways U6 SUV coupe, which will differ significantly from itsplatform twin in key components.The Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé, which will soon be launched in Europe, has alreadyenjoyed impressive success: The record for the most pre-orders for a car inAiways history in one day in China. Like the Aiways U5 SUV, the new modelrepresents a powerful and technologically advanced electric car for sustainablemobility at an affordable price. The combination of global know-how and Chinesemanufacturing on a platform uncompromisingly designed for electric drive makesthe Aiways product portfolio unique in the competitive environment.Munich as technical and strategic headquarters for Europe and overseasIn view of the growing product portfolio, Aiways plans to launch another modelevery year after U5 SUV and U6 SUV-Coupé, and further expand into new markets.The team in Munich will continue to grow, particularly given the flathierarchies and the very good development potential which should serve as anincentive for new applicants. The conditions at Always are markedly differentfrom traditional car manufacturers.About AiwaysFounded in 2017, Aiways is a Shanghai-based personal mobility provider with itsEuropean HQ in Munich, Germany. It was the first Chinese start-up to introducean electric vehicle to the European market with the launch of the U5 in 2020 - abattery-electric SUV with impressive range, style, and quality. Aiways israpidly continuing its expansion in Europe and beyond: order books are open inGermany, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, France, Israel, Switzerland, Spain,Portugal, Italy, Sweden, Croatia, Faroe Islands, Iceland, and Slovenia - withmore markets to follow. The U5 SUV is produced at Aiways' smart productionfacility in Shangrao - one of the most modern car production facilities inChina. The IT-controlled processes with challenging quality gates follow thestandards of Industry 4.0. With an initial production capacity of 150,000 unitsper annum, Aiways can increase this number to 300,000 units when global EVdemand rises. Aiways' next model for Europe will be the battery-electric U6SUV-Coupé. With a focus on sophisticated aerodynamics, highly connected driving,safety technology, and a sporty design, the U6 SUV-Coupé is just the nextchapter of Aiways' promising future.Press Releases & Media AssetsAiways press material and an extensive selection of high-resolution photos andvideos can be downloaded from the press portal https://media.ai-ways.eu/ .Contact:Aiways contact for media inquiriesBernd Abel, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH+49 (0) 89 693135269mailto:bernd.abel@ai-ways.euGeorgia Chapman, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH+49 (0) 89 693135278mailto:georgia.chapman@ai-ways.euAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/150402/5303384OTS: Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH