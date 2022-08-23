Advance Auto Parts Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates; Guidance Cut
- (PLX AI) – Advance Auto Parts Q2 adjusted EPS USD 3.74 vs. estimate USD 3.76.
- Q2 sales USD 2,700 million vs. estimate USD 2,750 million
- Q2 operating income USD 201.7 million
- Q2 gross margin 44.5%
- Q2 EPS USD 2.38
- FY Outlook sales cut to USD 11-11.2 billion from USD 11.2-11.5 billion previously
- FY Outlook adj. operating income margin cut to 9.8-10% from 10-10.2% previously
- Says DIY omnichannel sales were particularly challenged in the quarter and we expect that high inflation and significant year over year increases in fuel prices will continue to pressure DIY consumers in the back half of the year
