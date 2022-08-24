Bavarian Nordic Q2 EBITDA Loss Smaller Than Expected
(PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic Q2 revenue DKK 537 million vs. estimate DKK 547 million.Q2 EBITDA DKK -118 million vs. estimate DKK -127 millionOutlook FY revenue DKK 2,700-2,900 million (unchanged from July 18)Says making every effort to meet the …
- (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic Q2 revenue DKK 537 million vs. estimate DKK 547 million.
- Q2 EBITDA DKK -118 million vs. estimate DKK -127 million
- Outlook FY revenue DKK 2,700-2,900 million (unchanged from July 18)
- Says making every effort to meet the initial worldwide demand for our monkeypox vaccine and are working diligently to further expand our manufacturing capacity through additional scale-up activities and partnerships
- Says nearing a break-even result for 2022, and we see a robust business for the monkeypox vaccine building up beyond 2022
