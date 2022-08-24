checkAd

Irma Velazquez Appointed President and CEO of Energy And Water Development

 

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / Energy And Water Development (OTCQB:EAWD) (the "Company"), a leading alternative energy and green tech company, announced changes in the company's management. Irma Velazquez moves from COO to president and CEO, and Ralph Hofmeier takes on the role of Chief Technical Officer. These changes come as the company prepares to execute several ground-breaking projects for its highly efficient Energy and Water supply systems in Germany and other countries.

 

Ms. Velazquez has been elevated to CEO after 11 years as COO at EAWD where she has helped the company establish manufacturing operations in Germany and successfully deliver projects for their patent filed energy-supplied Atmosphere Water Generators (eAWG). Ms. Velazquez has been instrumental on the enhancement of the intellectual capital of the company, as well as on its business expansion with the current developments of the Off the Grid Charging Stations for electrical trucks. Prior to joining the company, she honed leadership skills at United Nations agencies on large-scale projects, working United Nations agencies such as the World Health Organization, Farmaciens Sans Frontieres, and The International Federation of Red Cross and Crescent Societies (IFRC). She has certified expertise in sustainable development and emerging technologies, and she speaks several languages besides English.

 

Mr. Hoffmeier is an accomplished engineer who has been responsible for the technical advances EAWD has made over the past decade. He has overseen the adoption of new technologies added to the company's portfolio, and most recently, led the development of solar powered electric vehicle charging stations that will be deployed across Germany and other European Union countries in the near future. In addition to his engineering skills, Mr. Hofmeier is an exceptional business leader who has established and developed several multinational green tech companies.

 

"I am excited to be taking the reins at this time in the company's development," said Ms. Velazquez. "We have several high-profile projects about to deploy, and we will be uplisting to the NASDAQ stock market in a few months. Given the current state of the climate and the mandates laid out by the Paris Climate Accord, the work we do is more important than ever."

 

In addition to being a woman-led company, EAWD is committed to diversity in its workforce, partnering with the German government to hire highly educated and skilled refugees who have come to Germany because of political unrest or economic hardship in their home countries.

 

About Energy And Water Development

 

Energy And Water Development is an engineering solutions company focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions of water and energy. EAWD builds its systems out of proven technologies, using their technical know-how to customize solutions to their clients' needs. The Company offers design, construction, maintenance and specialty consulting services to private companies, government entities and non-government organizations (NGOs).

 

For more information contact:

 

Harvey Briggs

Chief Communications Officer

Force Family Office

hbriggs@forcefamilyoffice.com

 

Energy And Water Development Corp

Communications Office

eawdteam@eawctechnologies.com

 

SOURCE: Energy & Water Development Corp

 



Die Energy and Water Development Aktie an der Börse Nasdaq OTC hat ein Plus von +17,67 % auf 0,100USD erreicht.



