checkAd

Campari Buys 15% Stake in Howler Head, Has Option to Buy Whole Company

(PLX AI) – Campari Group acquires minority stake in Howler Head with global distribution rights.Signs agreement with Catalyst Spirits to acquire an initial 15% interest in Howler Head Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey with Natural Banana Flavor with …

  • (PLX AI) – Campari Group acquires minority stake in Howler Head with global distribution rights.
  • Signs agreement with Catalyst Spirits to acquire an initial 15% interest in Howler Head Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey with Natural Banana Flavor with a medium‐
  • term route to total ownership, and concomitantly to obtain exclusive global distribution rights
  • Campari agreed to pay $15 million in cash in the first stage of path to total ownership, for a 15% interest in the brand
  • Campari Group can acquire 100% of Howler Head through customary call options based on the future brand results achievements, which can be exercised
  • starting from 2025


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Campari Buys 15% Stake in Howler Head, Has Option to Buy Whole Company (PLX AI) – Campari Group acquires minority stake in Howler Head with global distribution rights.Signs agreement with Catalyst Spirits to acquire an initial 15% interest in Howler Head Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey with Natural Banana Flavor with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Andritz Acquires Sovema Group Through Schuler
119 Leser
Intuit 2023 Revenue Guidance Higher Than Consensus, but Adj. EPS Below
62 Leser
Bavarian Nordic Q2 EBITDA Loss Smaller Than Expected
62 Leser
Fagerhult Q2 Operating Profit SEK 186.5 Million vs. Estimate SEK 200 Million
48 Leser
Advance Auto Parts Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates; Guidance Cut
48 Leser
Mowi Q2 Revenue EUR 1,232 Million vs. Estimate EUR 1,211 Million
40 Leser
Flex LNG Q2 Net Income USD 44.3 Million
38 Leser
ASR Nederland H1 Operating Result Falls on Storms Impact
32 Leser
Austevoll Seafood Q2 Adjusted EBIT NOK 1,350 Million
24 Leser
Meko Q2 Adjusted EBIT SEK 240 Million vs. Estimate SEK 223 Million
18 Leser
Nibe H1 Earnings Beat Expectations; Optimistic for Rest of Year
257 Leser
Meyer Burger Half Year EBITDA CHF -24.4 Million
232 Leser
Global Fashion Group Q2 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 51.6 Million
217 Leser
Intrum Seen Dropping After Replacing CEO, Analysts Say
173 Leser
Embracer Is Good Buying Opportunity with Nearly 80% Upside, Danske Bank Says
160 Leser
Adidas CEO Rorsted to Leave in 2023
159 Leser
Adyen Half Year EBITDA EUR 356.3 Million
138 Leser
Novo Nordisk Says CagriSema Phase 2 Trial Successful; Plans Phase 3 in Diabetes, Obesity
133 Leser
Deere Q3 Earnings Below Consensus; Cuts Top End of Profit Guidance
123 Leser
Embracer Q1 EBITDA SEK 702 Million vs. Estimate SEK 1,974 Million
121 Leser
Plug Power Q2 Revenue Below Expectations; Guidance Unchanged
1078 Leser
3M to Spin Off Health Care Business by End of 2023
861 Leser
Lundin Energy Q2 Net Income USD 29.5 Million
666 Leser
Block Q2 Adjusted EBITDA Beats Expectations; Revenue in Line
563 Leser
BioNTech Q2 Earnings Below Estimates; FY Guidance Unchanged
555 Leser
Deutsche Bank Q2 Net Income, Revenue Above Estimates
411 Leser
Meyer Burger Cuts Production Outlook as Ramp-Up Delayed by Supply Chain Constraints
402 Leser
Infineon Q3 Revenue EUR 3,618 Million vs. Estimate EUR 3,500 Million
391 Leser
TeamViewer Q2 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 58.1 Million vs. Estimate EUR 56 Million
375 Leser
Bayer Raises Outlook After Q2 Revenue Beats Expectations
366 Leser
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
3269 Leser
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
3263 Leser
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
2609 Leser
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
1562 Leser
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
1403 Leser
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
1354 Leser
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
1350 Leser
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
1342 Leser
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
1206 Leser
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
1095 Leser