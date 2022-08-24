Securitas Targets 8% Operating Margin by End of 2025
(PLX AI) – Securitas new financial targets of 8-10 percent technology & solutions annual average real sales growth.Securitas targets 8 percent Group operating margin by year-end 2025, with a >10 percent long-term operating margin ambition
