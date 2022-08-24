NetApp Q1 Earnings Beat Consensus Amid Strong Demand
(PLX AI) – NetApp Q1 revenue USD 1,590 million vs. estimate USD 1,550 million.Q1 adjusted net income USD 269 million vs. estimate USD 247 millionQ1 adjusted EPS USD 1.2 vs. estimate USD 1.1Q1 EPS USD 0.96Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 23-24%Says …
