NVIDIA Q3 Revenue Guidance Significantly Below Expectations

(PLX AI) – NVIDIA Outlook Q3 revenue USD 5,900 million vs. consensus USD 6,950 million.Q2 EPS USD 0.26Q2 EBIT USD 499 millionQ2 adjusted EPS USD 0.51 vs. estimate USD 1.26Q2 net income USD 656 millionSays navigating supply chain transitions in a …

  • (PLX AI) – NVIDIA Outlook Q3 revenue USD 5,900 million vs. consensus USD 6,950 million.
  • Q2 EPS USD 0.26
  • Q2 EBIT USD 499 million
  • Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.51 vs. estimate USD 1.26
  • Q2 net income USD 656 million
  • Says navigating supply chain transitions in a challenging macro environment

