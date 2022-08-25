SalMar Q2 Operational EBIT Below Estimates Despite Revenue Beat
- (PLX AI) – SalMar Q2 operational EBIT NOK 1,048 million vs. estimate NOK 1,088 million.
- This excludes costs connected to lawsuits in North-America amounting to NOK 164 million.
- Q2 EBIT margin 21.2%
- Q2 pretax profit NOK 2,547 million
- Q2 EPS NOK 15.58
- Q2 revenue NOK 4,172 million vs. estimate NOK 3,870 million
- The SalMar Group achieved an operational EBIT per kg of NOK 27.27 in the second quarter, down from NOK 28.02 per kg in the first quarter, but up from NOK 18.05 per kg in the second quarter 2021
