(PLX AI) – Elekta Q1 orders SEK 3,871 million vs. estimate SEK 4,507 million.Q1 sales SEK 3,327 million vs. estimate SEK 3,313 millionQ1 EBIT SEK 117 million vs. estimate SEK 172 millionQ1 adjusted EPS SEK 0.19Q1 EPS SEK 0.16Q1 EBIT margin 3.5% vs. …

Elekta Q1 Earnings Much Worse Than Expected as Margins Hit by Costs

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer