Elekta Q1 Earnings Much Worse Than Expected as Margins Hit by Costs
- (PLX AI) – Elekta Q1 orders SEK 3,871 million vs. estimate SEK 4,507 million.
- Q1 sales SEK 3,327 million vs. estimate SEK 3,313 million
- Q1 EBIT SEK 117 million vs. estimate SEK 172 million
- Q1 adjusted EPS SEK 0.19
- Q1 EPS SEK 0.16
- Q1 EBIT margin 3.5% vs. estimate 5.2%
- Q1 gross margin 38.7% vs. estimate 36.9%
- Says revenue growth continued, but disturbances in supply chains and inflation impacted costs and margins
- Says initiating an additional Cost-reduction Initiative to our Resilience and Excellence Program to secure profitable growth going forward
